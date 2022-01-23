‘I miss my darling wife so much’ – husband of murdered Tembisa deputy principal | News24

The Ngendane household stated Thembisile was a kind-hearted one who was all the time smiling.

The Ngendane household say they’re dwelling by way of one of many worst intervals of their lives.

Deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane was gunned down within the driveway of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa on Friday afternoon.

Her household stated she was a form one who all the time had a smile.

The household of murdered Tembisa deputy faculty principal Thembisile Ngendane say they’re dwelling by way of one of many worst intervals of their lives.

Thembisile was gunned down within the driveway of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa on Friday afternoon.

“Three gunmen suddenly appeared and allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window. Subsequently, she got out of her car, trying to evade the hailstorm of bullets, but she fell just beside the car,” stated Gauteng schooling division spokesperson Steve Mabona.

READ | Tembisa deputy principal gunned down in car, shot again while trying to escape

“One of the gunmen allegedly shot her twice while she was on the ground, and they fled the scene without taking anything from her,” he stated.

Speaking to News24 from their Tembisa house, an emotional Wiseman Ngendane sobbed as he tried to return to phrases with the information that his spouse was gone.

“I miss my darling wife so much. I have many unanswered questions but I’m grateful for family, friends, neighbours and the church people for their support,” stated Wiseman.

He stated the home felt empty and he was taking every day because it comes.

Wiseman stated:

I haven’t got many phrases proper now. I do not assume I’ll ever have sufficient phrases to specific my harm. Only God is aware of why this has occurred to my household.

His brother and household spokesperson, Yolo Ngendane, stated the household was in “deep pain”.

“Thembisile was always with a smile. She was a very kind-hearted person and loved her church very much. This is really a very unpleasant time for us as a family,” stated Yolo.

According to Yolo, Thembisile had solely been deputy principal for a number of months and had many plans for her pupils at Phomolong Secondary School.

“Oh, she loved her learners. She had a passion for teaching kids and would go to work with a smile and come home with a smile. She really loved her job,” stated Yolo.

Family members stated they’d no thought what led to the capturing of Thembisile in her silver-grey Hyundai however have been hoping that justice might be served.

Family members of murdered deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane say they’re dwelling by way of one of many worst intervals of their lives. Photo Supplied

She is survived by her husband, daughter, 23, and son, 18.

“The house is quiet. The kids are sad. We are sad and angry at the same time. We don’t have many answers as to why she was shot on Friday, but we wish it never happened,” stated Yolo.

It was not but recognized when the post-mortem outcomes might be made obtainable, however the household stated they hoped to get extra solutions on Tuesday.

Messages of condolences and loud cries might be heard within the background as mourners flocked to the household house on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects.

ALSO READ | Man found guilty on 280 counts of fraud after card cloning crime spree across Western Cape

“Thembisile was loved. People loved her because of her kind nature. A smartly dressed woman she was. She had a kick for dressing neatly and looking every day like she felt,” stated Yolo.

According to the Ngendane household, no funeral preparations have but been made however it’s understood that she might be buried in Tembisa.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo stated the motive for the homicide can’t be confirmed at this stage and the suspects have been nonetheless at giant.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi stated he was devastated by the homicide.

Lesufi is scheduled to go to the college and household on Monday.

“We sincerely wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community. Indeed, the motive of this level of cruelty is unknown, but I’m comforted that this case has been taken over by the provincial SAPS and, as such, we are adamant that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Lesufi stated.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.