‘I must be doing something right’, says Deepika Padukone about her Cannes 2022 sojourn

Deepika Padukone, who’s serving on the jury of the seventy fifth Cannes Film Festival, stated that it “gives me goosebumps every single time I walk into the Palais and we leave — it gives me goosebumps because every single person on that seat is there to celebrate cinema”. Deepika was aware of the work of a few of her fellow jurors, together with Asghar Farhadi and Rebecca Hall, however not all.

"I wasn't entirely familiar with all of them, as is the case with all of the jurors," Deepika advised IANS. "I think what all of us did was to actually read up on our fellow jury members and watch some of their work. So, even when you deliberate, you understand where they're coming from, or what kind of cinema speaks to them."

The actor sees being on the Cannes jury as a pure development of her journey, however on the identical time being invited got here as a shock to her. “They (the festival management) seem so convinced about why they made that decision. And it makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit,” she stated, including: “If I’ve landed here today, without even realising it, I must be doing something right.”

The actor has simply wrapped Siddharth Anand's "Pathaan", alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and is engaged on "Project K" by Nag Ashwin. Next up is the Indian remake of "The Intern", alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she can be producing by way of her KA Productions together with Warner Bros. and Sunir Kheterpal for Athena.

Cannes, in the meantime, goes to change into an everyday mid-year vacation vacation spot for Deepika and her husband, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, studies ‘Variety’. Her jury service permits them entry to the jury field in future years.

“We just come here for two weeks, nobody needs to know,” Deepika stated. “Watch movies, sneak in, sneak out. We’ll be like kids in a candy store.”