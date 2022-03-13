“I Need A New Butt” kids book gets principal fired

An assistant principal has been unexpectedly fired for studying an “inappropriate” kids’s e book to youngsters in Grade 2 though no person complained.

The assistant principal at a Mississippi faculty has been fired for studying a kids’s e book known as “I Need a New Butt!” to kids in Grade 2..

Toby Price mentioned he was requested to arrange a Zoom class for the youngsters at Gary Road Elementary School in Byram — and that when the principal failed to point out up as deliberate, he was instructed to learn them a e book, NBC News reported.

“I text my boss, she said, ‘Well, go ahead and read.’ I wasn’t planning on reading, but I went ahead and grabbed one of my books that I had nearby,” Mr Price instructed the community.

“One of my favourites. I read it: ‘I Need a New Butt!’ It’s hilarious,” he mentioned, including that he had learn the “fun, silly book” at his earlier faculty and “never had an issue with it.”

He mentioned that “there are other books that have much more suggestive material that are much more widely accepted,” WLBT reported.

But shortly after the category ended, Mr Price mentioned, he was summoned to the principal’s workplace and instructed that oldsters would possibly complain about his alternative of e book.

He was positioned on administrative go away.

The bummed educator mentioned that to his data, no mother and father have complained — however the Hinds County School District felt it was inappropriate because of its use of phrases like “butt” and “fart,” the community reported.

The e book additionally reportedly included cartoon photographs of a kid’s backside.

The faculty district superintendent wrote in Mr Price’s termination letter that he confirmed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” for selecting the e book, in line with WLBT.

“I just think that, you know, this was a pretty harsh reaction. I’ve been in education for 20 years. I’ve never had a disciplinary anything put in my file and I didn’t for being late. So I was blown away,” Mr Price mentioned, WLBT reported.

An outline for “I Need a New Butt!” — a kids’s e book written by Dawn McMillan — says a baby tries to discover a new butt after he discovers that his “has a huge crack.”

“Will he choose an armour-plated butt? A rocket butt? A robot butt? Find out in this quirky tale of a tail, which features hilarious rhymes and delightful illustrations,” it mentioned.

“Children and parents will love this book — no ifs, ands, or butts about it!” the outline provides.

Mr Price mentioned he plans to enchantment his firing at a listening to scheduled for March 21.

“I am just looking for some help to pay bills while I look for another job,” he wrote in a GoFundMe account by which he mentioned he has two youngsters with autism.

As of Thursday, the fund drive raised $7,124 of its $7,500 objective.

“If I had to do it all over again, I’d still share the silly, funny books with the kids, because they need them. The world’s a serious, harsh, dark place, and everybody needs a little bit of silly and a little bit of laughs every now and then,” he mentioned, NBC News reported.

“They just need that reminder that it’s not all bad all the time,” Price added. The colleges superintendent declined to remark to WLBT.

This article initially appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission.