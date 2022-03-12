What is that this grief? And why are we so silent about it?

These are simply two of the questions that Sian Prior, a former columnist for The Age, got down to reply in her new ebook, Childless: A Story of Freedom and Longing. An augmented extract of Childless is that this week’s cowl story, “The Trying Game”. It’s a topic explored within the newest episode of Good Weekend Talks, which seems on the lengthy highway to acceptance confronted by a rising tide of ladies within the West who needed youngsters however didn’t have them.

“I got to the point where I just had to say to myself, ‘Okay, I need to stop. I need to give this up. And I need to find out who I’m going to be if I’m not going to be a mother,’” says Prior. “I asked myself, ‘What can I do? What can I have? How can I be? As a result of not getting the thing that I wanted most in the world?’ And the answer was freedom … my strange and terrible freedom.”

Hosted by Good Weekend editor Katrina Strickland, this intensely private, one-on-one dialogue examines the actual grief and deep reckoning that comes with wanting a toddler and never having one, but in addition the unfair labels lobbed at childless girls, together with “selfish” or “careerist”.