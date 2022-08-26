‘I need to have a beer with him’ – Rabada praises ‘legendary’ Anderson after another masterclass | Sport

Kagiso Rabada’s title is likely to be on most cricket followers’ lips as a bowler firmly in his prime, however he was starkly reminded too that some previous canine actually nonetheless have a nasty chunk.

The 27-year-old Proteas bowling kingpin has – a minimum of after the opening day of the second Test in opposition to England – been overshadowed by the enduring class of 40-year-old Jimmy Anderson.

The legendary seamer, now boasting 661 Test wickets in 173 appearances, was irrepressible at his house floor at Old Trafford in claiming figures of three/32 because the South Africans’ resolution to bat first was totally undermined.

So compelling was his ability and management that Rabada admitted he must make a degree of sharing a chilly one with him.

“Having a beer with him after this series and asking him a few questions is probably something I’ll need to do,” mentioned the Proteas fast.

“He’s had a remarkable career. He’s still getting wickets at his age and is an absolute legend of the game. Importantly, he keeps proving why he is. He’s a phenomenal player.”

However, given the controversy of the workloads having to be shouldered by gamers like Rabada, who got here into the collection on the again of an ankle ligament drawback, it could be disingenuous to not level out that Anderson’s conditioning has been considerably boosted by him not being a multi-format participant anymore.

Nonetheless, the continued affect of that administration resolution cannot be denied.

“One has to probably point out that just playing Tests helps [with his body]. There’s longevity,” mentioned Rabada.

“In the same breath, England actually still play quite a lot of Test cricket in calendar years, so he’s done remarkably well still.”

Rabada himself began comparatively properly in his spell in England’s reply, nabbing the important thing wicket of Joe Root, earlier than tailing off and leaking a number of runs.

He’ll definitely hope for Anderson-esque management on a significant second day.