‘I Peaked At The Right Time’: Ava Pihlstrom Aims For State Skiing Title, Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ava Pihlstrom is second to none in Minnesota prep downhill snowboarding. “I started skiing when I was like two years old,” Pihlstrom stated.

“Pretty much good at whatever she does. The kids call her Ava Perfect,” stated Pihlstrom’s snowboarding coach at Blake, Robbie Massie.

Last season was perfection on the slopes. Racing for the Blake ski crew, Pihlstrom received each single highschool meet. That included the state title.

“I think I peaked at the right time because I was constantly improving throughout the season and making small changes within my technique and stuff just to find the extra speed, which definitely helped for the last races,” Pihlstrom stated.

Pihlstrom was a bit shocked she beat your entire state as a result of in contrast to the overwhelming majority of the most effective prep skiers, she hadn’t performed membership snowboarding since center college.

After the state title, Pihlstrom devoted herself to creating a DI ski program and started racing in International Ski Federation meets after years away from elite competitors.

“The more training is nice because it helps getting all the reps in and building confidence on difficult courses,” Pihlstrom stated.

“The first two FIS races were up at Giant’s Ridge this year and she won them both. So she’s jumping on the scene quick and I’m never gonna doubt her again, that’s for sure,” Massie stated.

Pihlstrom isn’t just a superb skier, she’s a U.S. Figure Skating Senior Lady and an ISI degree 9 out of 10.

“The correlation between figure skating and skiing, it’s a lot of balance, right? We’re working on our edge,” Massie stated.

Still only a senior in highschool, Pihlstrom is aiming to return to again at state the place she will be able to not fly below the radar.