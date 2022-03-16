‘I saw money’: She’s Extreme lives up to Cummings’ Slipper prediction

“She was in before Christmas and we were happy with her and gave her a break and she came back a different filly – it has been the making of her,” Cummings stated. “I didn’t see that change coming. You have an idea what they might become, but she has turned into a different horse, a better horse than I imagined. “She just glides across the wet ground and runs don’t take a lot out of her, which is important.” Bookmakers will most likely be ready to threat She’s Extreme within the Golden Slipper, because it’s a race of few possibilities in response to Bluebet’s Michael Sullivan because the favorite, the unbeaten Magic Millions winner Coolangatta, touched $5 on Wednesday. “The favourite is getting out to each way odds, but we can’t find anything in the race that punters want to back instead of it,” Sullivan stated. “It’s a very strange Slipper.

“They could end up falling on the colts Serjardan and Best Of Bordeaux, but there is no confidence around anything really. “It’s that type of year, where they look a fairly average bunch to tell you the truth, where nothing stands out. Add the wet track and it’s one of the slowest betting Slippers I can remember. “You look for the horse they might back and you come to Anthony Cummings’ filly [She’s Extreme] and she wasn’t even talked about as the winner this time last week and hadn’t won a race.” Even Cummings admits he thought the Golden Slipper dream was over a month in the past, when She’s Extreme had her first begin in a midweek maiden on the Kensington monitor at Randwick and couldn’t run a spot. “There wasn’t a lot of time to get her to the Slipper and she had to do everything right. She didn’t have a lot of luck on debut and ran fourth and we had a choice to go to the Slipper trials or not,” Cummings stated.

"We gave her the chance and she was better in the Sweet Embrace and was only just beaten by Fireburn, but she was still learning. "She took a bit of time to find her feet and make her run that day and it was the difference between winning and running second. "She was better again on Saturday. She was closer and when Tommy Berry asked her to go she put them away in three strides, if she improves like that again she will be hard to beat in the Slipper." Cummings has booked Brett Prebble to experience She's Extreme with Berry booked to experience Russian Conquest, and the Melbourne-based hoop bought some intelligence after the Magic Night.