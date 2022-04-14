“I Sent Officers To Meet Arvind Kejriwal”: Bhagwant Mann vs Opposition

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tackling the opposition’s “remote control” allegation after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal took a gathering of Punjab officers in Delhi, declared that it was his choice to ship the officers “for training purposes”.

“If needed, for training purposes, I will send my officers to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and even Israel. Why should anyone object to that,” Bhagwant Mann advised reporters.

