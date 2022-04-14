Latest News

“I Sent Officers To Meet Arvind Kejriwal”: Bhagwant Mann vs Opposition

Photo of The Wall The Wall4 hours ago
28 Less than a minute


Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tackling the opposition’s “remote control” allegation after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal took a gathering of Punjab officers in Delhi, declared that it was his choice to ship the officers “for training purposes”.

“If needed, for training purposes, I will send my officers to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and even Israel. Why should anyone object to that,” Bhagwant Mann advised reporters.
 



Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall4 hours ago
28 Less than a minute
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button