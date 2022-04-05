‘I stood up for women’: PM defends captain’s picks in federal seats

However, critics say Mr Morrison and his factional ally, Cabinet Minister Alex Hawke, intentionally left it till the eve of the election so they may stage an intervention and set up their candidates, leaving no time for any challenges or backlash.

The Prime Minister imposed the candidates together with the NSW Premier and state Liberal chief Dominic Perrottet and Christine McDiven, the federal social gathering’s first feminine president.

The trio’s intervention triggered an all-out warfare throughout the state division with members denied a rank-and-file preselection.

A courtroom problem launched by rebellious social gathering member Matthew Camenzuli failed on Tuesday. He is seeing a High Court problem, however time is working out for a listening to to be held with expectations Mr Morrison will go to the Governor-General inside days.

The brawl was behind the extraordinary assault launched final week by outgoing NSW senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, who was dumped to an unwinnable spot on the Liberal Party’s Senate ticket in a preselection.