I-Team Gets Repairs Made On Dangerous Pedestrian Bridge In Revere

REVERE (CBS) – If you have got ever been to Revere Beach, you might need seen what appears to be like like a small Zakim Bridge. It’s often called the Markey Bridge and it’s a pedestrian walkway from the Blue Line Wonderland MBTA station to Revere Beach.

But locals say there’s an issue. “The gap on the bridge is another accident waiting to happen,” one lady stated. “I didn’t even see this,” one other stated.

They are speaking a couple of hole, greater than three inches huge, that spans the whole width of the bridge and in some sections it’s greater than two toes deep.

One mother advised us it’s robust going for her daughter making an attempt to journey her scooter. “If her wheels get caught, she’ll flip over. It’s definitely a hazard,” she stated.

The bridge was named after Senator Ed Markey’s Parents in 2012 and constructed as a part of a $20 million grant from the federal authorities. Owned by town of Revere, it’s in an space flanked by a lodge, residences, and eating places. Residents say it’s properly traveled and is lit up at evening.

But on the seashore aspect of the bridge, there aren’t any lights in any respect, making it tough to see the drop off to stairs on the finish. The stairs themselves are uneven and darkish.

“Especially at night, it’s very dangerous,” one walker advised us.

Residents say the bridge has been in disrepair for months and the unsafe circumstances are getting worse. “I think it needs to be fixed quickly. Hopefully, by you coming here and making it known it will happen quickly,” one other walker advised us.

Because the hole on the bridge was positioned on the tip closest to the Wonderland T Station, the I-Team first reached out to the MBTA. Within hours of our contacting the T, MBTA upkeep crews had been out making repairs, ironworkers coated the hole with a metallic plate and bricklayers made the steps even once more.

While Revere owns the bridge, the T stated: “MBTA does not own this structure, but the MBTA has taken this proactive approach to help ensure the safety of those passing through this area to connect with public transportation.”

Both the City of Revere and Senator Markey’s workplace advised the I-Team that they’re conscious that the bridge is in want of crucial repairs and are engaged on a plan to repair the issues.