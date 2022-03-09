I-Team: Report Shows Counterfeit, Untested Parts In Nuclear Power Plants

BOSTON (CBS) – A latest report reveals that there are faux elements in nuclear energy vegetation. Those elements should not examined, and specialists say they may fail.

They are known as CSFI or counterfeit, fraudulent suspected gadgets. Nuclear security skilled Stephen Comley, Sr. says they embrace, “pipe flanges, valves, circuit breakers, nuts and bolts stamped as U.S. made when they weren’t and more importantly, they were stamped as being tested parts, they never tested them.”

Comley tells the I-Team he’s the unnamed supply who supplied the knowledge in a latest Inspector General’s investigation that discovered faux elements are in working nuclear energy vegetation.

David Lochbaum is a nuclear security skilled. “If you have a counterfeit part that’s installed at a nuclear power plant, what it means is that the safety margins have been reduced,” Lochbaum stated. “The more bad parts you have, or failures you have, you’re creating a perfect storm that could some day lead to a disaster.”

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission places out bulletins to the business about fraudulent elements, however, the Inspector General’s report discovered that wasn’t sufficient and the company ought to be doing extra to enhance oversight.

In an announcement to the I-Team, the NRC stated:

“While the inquiry’s findings include the ongoing presence of CFSI at U.S. reactors, nothing in the report suggests an immediate safety concern. The NRC’s office of the executive director for operations is thoroughly reviewing the report and will direct the agency’s program offices to take appropriate action. The agency intends to meet the report’s response date.”

Still, the Inspector General calls the issues “serious.” The report cites, in fiscal 12 months 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy recognized greater than 100 incidents involving faux elements together with 5 linked to security parts at nuclear amenities.

Comley says the vegetation ought to discover them and change them. The solely drawback, he tells the I-Team, “they don’t know where they are.”

While this investigation didn’t identify the vegetation with the faux elements, many years in the past the General Accountability Office did. At that point the GAO launched a listing of amenities with faux elements that included the Seabrook Station in New Hampshire.

NextEra, the proprietor of the plant stated in an announcement:

“The OIG report focuses on NRC processes and not those employed at Seabrook Station. Seabrook operates in accordance with all NRC, federal and state regulations. Seabrook meets numerous regulatory requirements and follows strict internal processes to ensure there are no counterfeit parts used at the power plant.”

Lochbaum says with each the plant and the faux elements getting older, the business’s drawback might worsen. “They need a spotlight on this problem rather than just a strobe light that blinks periodically,” Lochbaum stated. “Otherwise more and more counterfeit parts are going to find their way into nuclear power plants and if you invite disaster, sometimes disaster accepts.”

Comley wouldn’t inform the I-Team the place he bought the knowledge that he gave to the Inspector General. “Those parts are only getting older right? That’s scary stuff,” Comley stated.

While the Inspector General’s audit isn’t binding on the NRC, the company says it can meet the deadline to answer the suggestions.