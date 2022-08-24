I-Team: Woman shot and killed 3 relatives in Lynn before killing herself

LYNN – A girl shot and killed three members of her household earlier than killing herself in Lynn Tuesday, based on I-Team sources.

Two males, age 66 and 34, had been discovered shot at a house on Rockaway Street simply earlier than 3 p.m. They had been pronounced lifeless on the scene.

According to I-Team sources, a lady shot her father and brother-in-law.

Police stated the 31-year-old lady was discovered lifeless within the car parking zone of a Stop and Shop close by. She died of an obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 3rd man, associated to the opposite two, was discovered shot to dying inside a minivan on Laighton Street. I-Team sources say he was shot and killed by the identical lady who killed the boys on Rockaway Street.

Police haven’t launched the identities of anybody concerned.

Neighbors on Rockaway Street described listening to a gun hearth time and again. “Twenty shots, right after the other,” a lady who didn’t wish to be recognized stated. “That’s when I went literally on the floor. It was shots.”

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy stated there isn’t a hazard to the general public.