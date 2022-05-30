“I Think Sane People Can See…”: Russian Minister Denies Putin Is Ill

Putin’s well being, personal life are taboo topics in Russia, and virtually by no means mentioned in public.(FILE)

Moscow:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday denied hypothesis that President Vladimir Putin was unwell, saying there have been no indicators pointing to any ailment.

Putin’s well being and personal life are taboo topics in Russia, and are virtually by no means mentioned in public.

Answering a query from France’s broadcaster TF1, Russia’s prime diplomat stated: “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment.”

Lavrov stated that Putin, who will flip 70 in October, appeared in public “every day.

“You can watch him on screens, learn and take heed to his speeches,” Lavrov said in comments released by the Russian foreign ministry.

“I go away it to the conscience of those that unfold such rumours.”

Putin, who has been in energy in Russia for greater than twenty years, despatched troops to Ukraine on February 24, sending shock waves all over the world.

Moscow’s offensive has killed 1000’s of individuals, sparked the most important refugee disaster in Europe since World War II and led to unprecedented Western sanctions towards Moscow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)