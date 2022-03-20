‘I Thought Was A Dummy Twitter Account’: Twins Fans Shocked By $105M Carlos Correa Deal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At roughly $105 million over three years, the Twins’ reported cope with Carlos Correa is the most important free company signing in franchise historical past, and an uncommon feeling for long-suffering Twins followers.

“Right when I woke up I saw my news feed blowing up. I was pretty excited,” mentioned Twins fan Marc Kieser from Woodbury.

The information, first reported at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, brings the highest free agent within the recreation, of all locations, to Minnesota.

“It’s a big move. clearly they mean business and they want to win this year,” mentioned Brian Loots of Minnetonka.

Former WCCO Sports Director Mark Rosen has been overlaying the Twins for many years. All the extra motive for disbelief.

“I thought it wasn’t real. I thought it was a dummy Twitter account,” Rosen mentioned.

Correa is a bonified star. He’s third in baseball, within the Wins Above alternative stat. That means there’s virtually no yet one more priceless.

“It’s a sure sign that at least they’re serious for once,” mentioned Rosen. “The Twins are not ones to go out and spend this kind of money on anyone.”

Perhaps an indication of change for the notoriously frugal franchise, who’s baseball boss, Derek Falvey is coming into his sixth season.

“The old country club feel is kind of out. And it’s like no, we wanna win. We wanna be competitive and we gotta spend some money to do it.” mentioned Loots.

Correa received the World Series in 2017 with the Astros. A title turned signal stealing scandal, with Correa on the forefront.

“Hopefully, he learned his lesson and will clean it up when he comes to the Twins; but will bring that same edge and leadership to our team so we can go and repeat what they did in the World Series,” mentioned Kieser.

“Are you gonna tell me as a Twins fan, ‘I don’t want Carlos Correa because his team did something that was tawdry to try to win a World Series?’ We don’t even know the specifics of it. No. Bring him on,” mentioned Rosen.

Some studies mentioned the Twins have been pursuing Trevor Story, one other free agent shortstop — not on the stage of Correa. There isn’t any official announcement but. Correa is anticipated to affix the workforce at Spring coaching on Sunday.