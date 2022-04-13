I tried but I am tired: After a cryptic note, Sasural Simar Ka actress Nikki Sharma deletes all posts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANGAD_KALINDI Nikki Sharma

Actress Nikki Sharma, who has been part of well-liked tv reveals like Sasural Simar Ka and Brahmarakshas 2 shocked her followers by sharing a cryptic observe. Everyone was additional shocked when she deleted all her posts from social media and wrote, “I tried but I am tired, I want to be free from my own thoughts now.”

While netizens have been nonetheless attempting to determine issues her co-star Abhishek Bhalerao overestimated issues by tweeting about Nikki’s submit and saying that he has been attempting to succeed in her however hadn’t been capable of.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nikki Sharma deletes Instagram posts

In a now-deleted tweet, Bhalerao expressed his issues writing, “My co-actress from a television present Sasural Simar Ka deleted all posts and that message is on the Instagram story for over three hours now. I attempted to get to her from all methods attainable from electronic mail and mutuals too however was not capable of attain out. I believed for too lengthy if I ought to escalate this or not however.”

In another deleted Twitter post by the actor, he tagged the official Twitter handles of Dipika Kakar and Dheeraj and wrote: “I am sitting on the thought if it will be taking it too far by involving cops. I am tweeting it here and tagging other fellow actors and actresses who have worked together to help her by somehow reaching out to her.”

Actress Suzanne Bernert retweeted Bhalerao’s submit and wrote, “Nikki Sharma’s Instagram gone and an ominous Instagram submit. Praying that the whole lot is alright.”

Later, it was informed that Nikki has been feeling down but she is fine and will not do anything untoward, reports ETimes.

Back in 2020, Nikki opened up about her journey and how she made it to popular shows. “I used to be only a younger woman after I started my journey. I began out by being a part of a expertise present the place Sonali Bendre ma’am was the decide. I had gone fairly far forward within the competitors, earlier than I acquired eradicated and simply earlier than I left the present, Sonali ma’am met me and instructed me that I ought to strive appearing on tv. I took her recommendation severely and took the plunge,” Nikki told IANS.

“However, the preliminary journey was a bit tough. But I nonetheless managed to be taught quite a bit, particularly after I discovered myself exploring completely different form of roles. I must say that she truly satisfied me to enterprise into appearing and with out her recommendation, I would not be right here right now,” added the actress.

While her friends were aware that she would step into acting or modelling, it was quite a task to convince her parents.

“Coming from a robust tutorial background, I needed to actually persuade them to let me audition for reveals and that is what made me realise my love for showbiz. I acquired my appearing break in 2015 and there’s no trying again now. Acting has all the time been my ardour and I’ve learnt it reside on units by working with among the greatest names and I would not have finished it any completely different,” stated the actress.