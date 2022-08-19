Americas

I visited a Trump superstore full of Trump toilet brushes and ‘Bye-Bye Biden’ countdown clocks — see inside

3 hours ago


  • I visited a Donald Trump Superstore referred to as Keep on Trumpin’ in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

  • Co-owner Richard Kligman mentioned enterprise has been booming since he opened the store in March 2022.

  • The area was crammed to the brim with every little thing from graphic T-shirts to speaking Trump collectible figurines.

When I used to be in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, I noticed a billboard promoting a Donald Trump Superstore. My curiosity obtained the very best of me, and I made a decision to cease in and pay a go to.

Donald Trump Superstore billboard.



I became the parking zone and was greeted by a collection of colourful pro-Trump flags and an air dancer within the former president’s likeness, wildly waving its arms at oncoming visitors.

A Donald Trump inflatable.



Bookended between Klig’s Kites and a restaurant referred to as “Goodfellas Seafood Hut” sits the brick-and-mortar Trump retailer Keep on Trumpin’.

Klig's Kites store sign.



The jam-packed storefront options an animatronic model of Trump waving a “Let’s Go Brandon” flag at passersby.

The outside of the Trump superstore.



As I snapped a photograph of the model, one buyer walked by, chanting: “Let’s Go, Brandon.”

Trump figure holding a &quot;Let's go Brandon&quot; flag.



In order to entry the shop, you need to undergo the primary entrance of Klig’s Kites, a retail store promoting kites, banners, and flags.

Trump superstore direction sign.



Once inside, I discover Klig’s and Keep on Trumpin’ are underneath the identical roof.

Inside the Trump superstore.



However, the area is separated into two distinct elements, with the latter taking over roughly 2,000 sq. ft of retail area.

A T-shirt aisle inside the Trump Superstore.



Kligman mentioned the primary location of their kite store opened in 1982 in Myrtle Beach.

Richard Kligman inside his Trump Superstore.



Today, they’ve two places — one at Broadway on the Beach in Myrtle Beach and the most recent one which opened seven years in the past in North Myrtle Beach close to Barefoot Landing.

The outside of the Trump Superstore.



Klig’s offered merchandise representing each political events, however the Trump objects at all times outsold the remaining.

Trump magnets.



Based on buyer demand, Klig’s ultimately created a whole aisle devoted to Trump merchandise.

Trump banners hanging from the wall.



Then, in March 2022, when one in all their retail tenants vacated they usually have been unable to discover a appropriate tenant as a substitute, Kligman approached his brother with a wild concept.

Trump lighters.



Why not open a Trump retailer?

Red Donald Trump 2024 flag.



Kligman informed Insider that he is not making an attempt to make a political assertion together with his retailer.

Trump banners.



He mentioned, on the finish of the day, he is a businessman and that there are some issues about Trump he likes and a few issues he would not.

Donald Trump cutout.



One factor he undoubtedly likes is the elevated foot visitors his enterprise has seen since opening.

Wall of hats.



Today, the shop sells greater than 10,000 objects.

Trump socks.



The stock ranges from formally licensed merchandise and vendor merchandise to their very own manufactured line of products.

Trump 2024 T-shirt.



The merchandise is priced between $1.99 and $69.

A wall of can koozies and hats.



When clients attempt to speak politics, Kligman says he simply smiles and rings up their buy on the register.

Richard Kligman with Donald and Melania Trump cutouts.



The Kligmans produce most of the T-shirts they promote, akin to …

Registers at the Trump Superstore.



… this Top Gun shirt …

Top Gun Trump T-shirt.



… this Keep on Trumpin’ T-shirt …

&quot;Keep on Trumping'&quot; T-shirt.



… this Terminator-themed “I’ll be back” tee …

&quot;I'll be back&quot; T-shirt.



… and this remake of American Gothic.

Donald and Melania Trump T-shirt.



There are additionally shirts that take a not-so-subtle stab on the Democratic Party, akin to this “stolen property” one …

&quot;Stolen Property&quot; T-shirt.



… and this “Donkeypox” T-shirt …

&quot;Donkey Pox&quot; T-shirt.



… and a “Bye-Bye, Biden” countdown clock.

Donald Trump election countdown timer.



The store additionally sells a staggering variety of novelty merchandise, like this Trump teddy bear.

Donald Trump teddy bear.



There was additionally an enormous assortment of bobbleheads …

Donald Trump miniature.



… together with this shirtless boxing Trump one.

Donald Trump miniature with boxing gloves.



They even have uncommon souvenirs akin to rubber duckies and troll dolls that includes Trump’s signature coif.

Donald Trump rubber ducks.



Customers also can snap up speaking objects akin to a pen that, with the push of a button, guarantees to belt out a few of Trump’s common sayings in his personal voice …

Donald Trump talking pen.



… or this full-body determine with the American flag that when activated says a collection of 17 patriotic feedback together with “From this day forward, it’s only going to be America first.”

Trump hugging an American flag miniature.



I used to be shocked to see that they even provide a Trump bathroom brush.

Trump toilet bowl brush.



According to a saleswoman I spoke to, one of many largest hits to this point has been the Donald Trump Garden Gnome, which she says folks typically purchase as items.

Trump gnome.



For these eager about their future, clients can feed $1 into the Trump Fortune Telling Machine on the premises.

Trump fortune teller machine with a pink crystal ball.



Inside the machine is an animatronic model of the nation’s forty fifth President of the United States that doles out a printed fortune together with his likeness on it.

Trump fortune teller machine.



Kligman mentioned sales-wise, he and his brother might simply flip their complete enterprise right into a Trump retailer. Based on the enthusiastic buyers I encountered throughout my go to, I consider it.

Trump 2024 banner.



As a registered Democrat, I used to be the one one who appeared to stroll out of the shop empty-handed; nonetheless my curiosity as to what a Trump Superstore may be like was definitely crammed.

Registers at the Trump Superstore.



And whereas Richard Kligman himself in all probability would not say a lot a few Trump 2024 run, his merchandise definitely will.

Jenny Powers in front of the Trump Superstore sign.



Read the unique article on Business Insider



