‘I want a France that is part of a strong Europe,’ says Macron

Emmanuel Macron says he’s the candidate for a “strong Europe” forward of a presidential election run-off towards Marine Le Pen.

Macron certified forward of his far-right rival for the second spherical of voting, attributable to happen on April 24.

“I want a France that is part of a strong Europe, that continues to forge alliances with the major democracies to defend itself,” he stated at his election night time headquarters.

“[I do not want] a France that, having left Europe, would have as its only allies the international of populists and xenophobes,” he added.

“I want a France that resolutely fights against Islamist separatism but which, through secularism, allows everyone to believe or not to believe, to practice their religion.”

The incumbent French President additionally informed supporters on Sunday that he’s defending the “only project for purchasing power”.

“I will put all my strength to convince everyone that the only project for purchasing power is ours, that the only credible project against the high cost of living is ours, that the only project for workers is ours.”

Macron expressed his purpose to win over extra voters forward of the second spherical and “reach out to all those who want to work for France”.

“I call on all those who for six years and until this evening have committed themselves to work by my side to transcend their differences to come together in a great political movement of unity and action for our country,” he stated, amid chants of of “Macron president!”

The LREM candidate additionally thanked his opponents who “gave him their support”, citing Anne Hidalgo, Yannick Jadot, Valérie Pécresse and Fabien Roussel.