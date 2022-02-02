‘I wanted to look into his eyes for the longest time’ – Jesse Hess murder trial finally gets underway | News24

Sandy Hess was the State’s first witness within the trial of the boys who allegedly killed her niece, Jesse Hess, and her stepfather, Chris Lategan.

Jesse, an aspiring pastor, and 85-year-old Lategan have been discovered lifeless of their Parow flat nearly three years in the past.

One of the accused blamed the crimes solely on his co-accused.

“I wanted to look into his eyes for the longest time. And I did. I stared him down until he had no choice but to look away.”

Sandy Hess, the aunt of slain Cape Town scholar Jesse Hess, on Wednesday mentioned she was relieved to lastly take the stand within the Western Cape High Court.

Hess is the State’s first witness within the trial in opposition to her cousin and his co-accused, charged with murdering her beloved niece and stepfather, Chris Lategan, of their Parow dwelling nearly three years in the past.

Sandy was the primary witness, spending two days on the stand as she recounted discovering Jesse, 18, and her oupa, Chris, lifeless of their flat.

David van Boven, Sandy’s maternal relative, and Tasliem Ambrose each pleaded not responsible when the trial commenced on Tuesday.

Van Boven didn’t present a plea clarification.

Ambrose, nonetheless, in a “brief explanation”, positioned the blame for the double homicide and ensuing crimes solely on his co-accused.

According to Ambrose’s model, Van Boven had, on 30 August 2019, informed him he was going to fetch cash from a member of the family and the pair had pushed to the block of flats, the place an “elderly gentleman” – Lategan – had opened for them.

Sandy Hess and her murdered niece, Jesse. Supplied

“After we had been in the flat for some time, David started assaulting the elderly gentleman. I became very afraid, especially when David placed the man on the floor and he remained motionless,” his clarification reads.

Ambrose claimed that Van Boven had assaulted “a young lady” – Hess – after she appeared from one of many rooms, earlier than he instructed him to take valuables from the flat. The items that the pair stole have been later offered by Van Boven, he alleges, and he was handed a number of the proceeds.

“While David was busy selling some of the items, I noticed a small cellphone that he had left in the car. I used the phone to phone my father for help, but there was not enough time to ask for help before David returned,” the court docket papers learn.

“I complied because I was afraid of my life [sic], having experienced what David was capable of. I attempted to flee from the flat, but could not manage to.”

Jesse Hess’ second cousin David van Boven. Supplied

The two have been charged with two counts of homicide, rape, aggravated theft and fraud.

Ambrose denied being concerned within the bodily violence and claimed he didn’t rape Jesse.

Sandy mentioned testifying was each nerve-racking and cathartic as she had waited over two years to do what she might to get justice for her niece and stepfather.

“Seeing David again was not an issue to me. I looked at him, the whole time. He is nothing in my eyes,” she informed News24 after she concluded her testimony.

“It happened so long ago, but I did all I can to remember every detail. It was as if someone had ripped open an old wound and had poured tons of salt on it. I did my best. I pray it is enough.”

Absent from court docket was Sandy’s mom, Cathy – Lategan’s spouse.

Jesse Hess together with her grandparents Chris and Cathy. Supplied

“Ma apologised profusely to me that she didn’t feel strong enough to hear what would come out in court. She wanted to be here, but she couldn’t bear to listen to what happened to her only granddaughter and her husband. I understand that – her nightmares only recently started to go away.

“To us, that is actual. It haunts us and that can proceed for the remainder of our lives.”

Van Boven and Ambrose have been arrested three months after Jesse and Lategan have been strangled.

The trial continues.