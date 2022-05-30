‘I wanted to show what I have worked hard for, and today was the day’ – Hardik Pandya
“Any given day I’d take the trophy than me batting at 160 or 170 [strike rate], staff is crucial, whichever staff I play for. I’ve all the time been that sort of particular person. Outside noise doesn’t trouble me, and if I’ve to sacrifice and have a worse season and my staff nonetheless wins, I’ll take that.
“Me and Ashu pa [Ashish Nehra] are similar in terms of wanting to play five proper bowlers, who can win you matches all day… Most of the time, I have seen in T20 cricket, it’s a batters’ game but bowlers win you games.”
Hardik Pandya
“[On batting at No. 4:] I’ve always fancied myself as a batter. Batting comes first to me, it’s always going to be close to my heart, so, obviously when we got the auction done, it was clear that I had to bat up the order to guide… I have been in this kind of situation before, so for my team, I thought that it’s the best position [No. 4] for me to bat, so that all the other batsmen can come and express themselves.
“[Titans behind the scenes:] A lot of the time, we won the game, but we always spoke about what are the things we missed out on and how we can do better. A lot of the credit goes to all the support staff, from Ashish to [spin-bowling coach and scout] Ashish Kapoor, Gary, the physios to the masseurs, the logistics team; everyone chipped in, they were there to make sure all the players were comfortable, feel at home.
“[On how this win is different from his previous title wins with Mumbai Indians:] Obviously, I depend myself fortunate. I’ve been in 5 finals and gained 5 occasions. It’s been thrilling. This goes to be a particular one as a result of we spoke about creating legacy and ensuring – that is for the era to return, everybody will do not forget that this was the staff who began this journey and… first 12 months [for us in the IPL] to win the championship could be very particular.”
Rahul Tewatia
“[On the final:] We adjusted ourselves very quickly with the wicket. We knew it was the kind of wicket [where] if they scored 150-plus it would be hard, but we have to bowl in the right area and that’s what happened. Everyone took the responsibility, the middle overs was really important and we bowled really well.”
“[On his feelings in the moment:] Don’t know concerning the celebration, however when the season began, somebody requested me ‘what are your objectives for IPL 2022’ and I mentioned my solely purpose was to win a trophy with my new staff. Don’t learn about celebration, however I positively will not sleep tonight.
“[On the team:] People said we were batters short, short on experience. The franchise showed faith in David, me and Hardik. Now we’ve won, so nothing left to say.”
“I think winning an IPL is as big as winning a World Cup and this is my fifth year and I’m fortunate enough to win it this time.”
Shubman Gill