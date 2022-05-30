‘I wanted to show what I have worked hard for, and today was the day’ – Hardik Pandya

David Miller (481 runs at 68.71): “It’s been a phenomenal journey. Finishing at the back-end was pretty special and being there in the moment [of victory]. It has been a collective effort, everyone’s stuck their hand up in key moments. One of the best rides I’ve ever had. It has been a relaxed environment led by [head coach] “It’s been a phenomenal journey. Finishing at the back-end was pretty special and being there in the moment [of victory]. It has been a collective effort, everyone’s stuck their hand up in key moments. One of the best rides I’ve ever had. It has been a relaxed environment led by [head coach] Ashish Nehra and [captain] Hardik [Pandya] . Hardik has gotten better and better as the season has gone on. He’s tactically been really good, led with both bat and ball.”

Gary Kirsten, batting coach and mentor: "[Hardik has been] fantastic. He's a high-profile guy in India, but he's been incredibly humble. Wants to learn as a leader. Especially in IPL and in India, he wants to help youngsters. He's come in with real responsibility, very different to seeing him in other IPLs. Great for Ashish and [team director] Vikram [Solanki] as well. Brand new franchise, to put a team together and get guys performing – amazing."

Hardik Pandya (487 at 44.27 and eight wickets at 27.75): "I wanted to show what I have worked hard for, and today was the day from my bowling point of view, I saved the best for the best [stage]. I think [that] the second ball of my spell that I bowled, after getting Sanju [Samson] out, I saw that if you hit the wicket hard and if you bowl in on the seam, something is going to happen. So, for me, it was all about sticking to the right lengths and asking the batters to play a good shot rather than me trying something and giving a boundary.

“Any given day I’d take the trophy than me batting at 160 or 170 [strike rate], staff is crucial, whichever staff I play for. I’ve all the time been that sort of particular person. Outside noise doesn’t trouble me, and if I’ve to sacrifice and have a worse season and my staff nonetheless wins, I’ll take that.

“Me and Ashu pa [Ashish Nehra] are similar in terms of wanting to play five proper bowlers, who can win you matches all day… Most of the time, I have seen in T20 cricket, it’s a batters’ game but bowlers win you games.” Hardik Pandya

“[On batting at No. 4:] I’ve always fancied myself as a batter. Batting comes first to me, it’s always going to be close to my heart, so, obviously when we got the auction done, it was clear that I had to bat up the order to guide… I have been in this kind of situation before, so for my team, I thought that it’s the best position [No. 4] for me to bat, so that all the other batsmen can come and express themselves.

“[On team combination:] Me and Ashu pa [Nehra] are comparable when it comes to desirous to play 5 correct bowlers, who can win you matches all day. Batters can clearly chip in and be sure that no matter or at any time when we require batsmen can increase their hand and say ‘we’re there’. But, more often than not, I’ve seen in T20 cricket, it is a batters’ recreation however bowlers win you video games.

“[Titans behind the scenes:] A lot of the time, we won the game, but we always spoke about what are the things we missed out on and how we can do better. A lot of the credit goes to all the support staff, from Ashish to [spin-bowling coach and scout] Ashish Kapoor, Gary, the physios to the masseurs, the logistics team; everyone chipped in, they were there to make sure all the players were comfortable, feel at home.

“[On how this win is different from his previous title wins with Mumbai Indians:] Obviously, I depend myself fortunate. I’ve been in 5 finals and gained 5 occasions. It’s been thrilling. This goes to be a particular one as a result of we spoke about creating legacy and ensuring – that is for the era to return, everybody will do not forget that this was the staff who began this journey and… first 12 months [for us in the IPL] to win the championship could be very particular.”

“People mentioned we have been batters quick, quick on expertise. The franchise confirmed religion in David, me and Hardik. Now we have gained, so nothing left to say.” Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan (19 wickets at 22.15): "It's the largest achievement of your profession as a participant, being a part of a profitable IPL staff. It's one of the vital massive achievements for me in my cricket profession.

“[On the final:] We adjusted ourselves very quickly with the wicket. We knew it was the kind of wicket [where] if they scored 150-plus it would be hard, but we have to bowl in the right area and that’s what happened. Everyone took the responsibility, the middle overs was really important and we bowled really well.”

Rahul Tewatia (217 runs at 31.00): "We were relaxed in Qualifier 1 and we depended on staying relaxed and taking the game deep and finishing it off.

“[On his feelings in the moment:] Don’t know concerning the celebration, however when the season began, somebody requested me ‘what are your objectives for IPL 2022’ and I mentioned my solely purpose was to win a trophy with my new staff. Don’t learn about celebration, however I positively will not sleep tonight.

"[On the team:] People said we were batters short, short on experience. The franchise showed faith in David, me and Hardik. Now we've won, so nothing left to say."

“I think winning an IPL is as big as winning a World Cup and this is my fifth year and I’m fortunate enough to win it this time.” Shubman Gill

Wriddhiman Saha (317 runs at 31.70): "This season, some people said we didn't make a good team, so we have proved everyone wrong. Feels good to win. Mohammed Shami got a wicket off the first ball of the season for us. We got momentum from there. So he has been outstanding through the season. Everyone has performed."

Shubman Gill (483 runs at 34.50): "It means a lot, you know, after winning the Under-19 World Cup [in 2018]. I think winning an IPL is as big as winning a World Cup and this is my fifth year and I'm fortunate enough to win it this time. I wanted to be there [batting] till the end this time and that was the talk with coaches and we came over the line."