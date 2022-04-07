‘I was drowning inside’: Betts feared same fate as Goodes if he called out racial abuse earlier
Former Carlton and Adelaide participant Eddie Betts says he was racially abused his total profession however feared talking up for years as a result of he was fearful he would endure the identical destiny as Sydney nice Adam Goodes.
Goodes, a twin Brownlow medallist, known as out a younger Collingwood fan within the stands who racially vilified him throughout a sport within the Indigenous Round of 2013. Crowned Australian of the Year in 2014 for his advocacy towards racism, he was subsequently subjected to a booing campaign by rival fans, which grew to become relentless in 2015 and hastened his retirement.
Betts informed AFL 360 he had been racially abused his total profession however solely discovered the arrogance to name it out at age 28. He performed at Carlton from 2005-13, joined Adelaide from 2014-19 and returned to the Blues for 2 remaining seasons earlier than retiring on the finish of final 12 months.
“I found my voice at 28,” he stated on Wednesday evening.
“I’ve been racially abused my whole playing career, but I was too scared to call it out. I was too scared to speak up because I thought what would happen to ‘Goodesy’ is going to happen to me.”
He stated he had struggled throughout his time on the Crows as a result of he didn’t have anybody to speak to about his experiences who might perceive what he was going via.
“There was no Indigenous liaison there and I needed someone to talk to. I was trying to be strong for these young Indigenous players and my family and my people around Australia,” he stated.
“I had a big smile on my face but I was drowning inside.”