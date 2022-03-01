‘I was struggling’: Steve Smith’s vertigo symptoms resurface ahead of historic Pakistan tour

Australian batter Steve Smith has revealed a worrying repeat of debilitating vertigo signs delayed his restoration from concussion.

Australian batter Steve Smith has revealed a worrying vertigo incident delayed his restoration from a concussion scare that hindred his preparation for Australia’s historic cricket tour of Pakistan.

Last month, Smith concussed himself while attempting to prevent a boundary through the ultimate over of a T20 match towards Sri Lanka on the SCG.

The 32-year-old was sidelined for the rest of the white-ball sequence however recovered from the pinnacle knock in time for Australia’s flight to Pakistan final week.

But talking to reporters from his Islamabad lodge on Tuesday, Smith detailed how his restoration solely progressed after vertigo signs have been handled by the Epley manoeuvre.

However, the Australian No. 4 was free from discomfort and “feeling good” forward of his group’s first coaching session on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve had headaches and drowsiness,” Smith stated. “A couple of Fridays ago, I had a vertigo incident where I was struggling for a bit that day.

“But I had the Epley manoeuvre and got the crystals back where they’re supposed to be in the inner ear – it’s not a very comfortable place to be, I will tell you that.

“After that, things settled down and progressed really nicely.

“I have been able to do all the exercise stuff that I needed to do to get myself back to that ready-to-play state, so everything is going well.”

The right-hander nearly missed Australia’s ODI series against India in November 2020 on account of an excessive bout of vertigo. He was vomiting on the morning of the primary match as a result of formation of small crystals in his center ear.

Smith is not any stranger to concussion signs — he missed the third match of the 2019 Ashes sequence after England paceman Jofra Archer struck him on the neck through the Lord’s Test.

And then in 2020, Smith was sidelined for most of Australia’s white-ball series against England after being hit within the head by a throw down from assistant coach Trent Woodhill.

Smith solely confronted spin bowlers and side-arm throwdowns within the MCG apply nets forward of the squad’s departure for Pakistan final week, and the previous Australian captain wanted to outlive a tempo bowling barrage on Tuesday to show his health forward of the primary Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“I have the opportunity to face some fast bowlers today which I am looking forward to,” Smith defined.

“And I am looking forward to the next three days of prep before we get started on Friday.

“The head has progressed really well the last few days so I am feeling in a good space.

“I have done a lot of stuff where I have got my heart rate up to a good amount and brought it back down and that is part of the protocols of getting back to playing.

“And I had a couple of good hits in Melbourne before we came away.

“But today is obviously just about ticking off facing fast bowling. And once that is done, then everything should be fine.”

Smith has scored 755 Test runs towards Pakistan at a mean of 53.92, with a excessive rating of 165 not out on the MCG in December 2016.

The New South Welshman additionally boasts a formidable away file in Test cricket, with 3883 runs to his identify at 57.10. The solely cricketer to have performed extra away Test matches whereas sustaining the next batting common than Smith is England legend Wally Hammond with 66.32.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Australia had not performed an away Test match for the reason that 2019 Ashes sequence, and Smith is keen to rediscover some momentum after a lacklustre dwelling summer season.

“I love getting on a roll and being able to play a lot of cricket, and just finding my groove,” he stated.

“It’s been an odd couple of years, this is our first away tour since the Ashes in 2019 which is hard to fathom.

“The last away tour, I performed really well in the Ashes and hopefully I can replicate something similar in this series.

“The (recent Australian) summer was pretty tough, the wickets had a fair amount of grass on them and a fair amount of seam movement.

“But I love playing on different surfaces, and all the different challenges of playing on different surfaces around the world.

“Hopefully I hit a lot of balls in the next few days and find a nice rhythm going into the first Test on Friday.”

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on Friday, with the primary ball scheduled for 4pm AEDT.

Australia’s tour of Pakistan

March 4-8 — First Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16 — Second Test, Karachi

March 21-25 — Third Test, Lahore

March 29 — First ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31 — Second ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2 — Third ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5 — Only T20I, Rawalpindi