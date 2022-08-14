‘I was surprised as much as you’: Aakash Chopra on Chahal being left out of the 2021 T20 World Cup – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra stated that he was shocked to see Yuzvendra Chahal out of the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, and believes that he will certainly type a part of the group for this 12 months’s multinational occasion.

Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar have been picked final 12 months forward of Chahal for the T20 World Cup which was stunning for the followers and consultants alike. However, Chahal has made a wonderful comeback since then and the selectors may not need to take such a bizarre choice this time round.

Chopra, whereas talking on his YouTube channel stated, “Let’s begin with Yuzi Chahal. His title ought to have one-hundred p.c been there within the final World Cup as nicely. It was not there, you have been shocked, I used to be additionally shocked. It was stunning for me.”

Chahal has picked up 15 wickets in 12 T20Is in 2022 at a median of 18.13. Chopra stated that Chahal has been very constant after his comeback. He has been wicket-less solely in a single match in 2022.

“As quickly as we misplaced the World Cup, we stated that it’s essential to play Yuzi Chahal. He has picked up 16 wickets within the 13 matches he has performed since then in T20 internationals, at a median of 18 and an financial system of seven.1, which suggests he has been very superb.

“Yuzi is a wicket-taker, no doubt. These were international numbers. IPL numbers, the Purple Cap numbers – 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19, an economy of 7.7, and a strike rate of 15. He picked up a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick as well,” Chopra added.

Chahal has been well-known for his wicket-taking skills within the center overs.

Considering his current performances, Chopra believes that Chahal will not miss the marquee event this year in Australia.

“He is the No. 1 genuine wicket-taker that you have. In my opinion, when you play a spinner, he can have two roles – one is economical if your fast bowlers are wicket-takers else you want your spinners to control the middle overs and pick up wickets. The guy is definitely going to Australia, there is no debating that.”

Chahal was rested for the West Indies sequence however will probably be in motion in the course of the Asia Cup in Dubai.

