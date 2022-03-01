‘I wasn’t able to control my emotions’ – Shreyas Iyer on nervous moments during IPL 2022 mega auction

“Yes, I was watching the auction and KKR went for me right from the start. There were some other big franchises as well coming along and I remember the battle was going on. We, all of our (India) team members were sitting together and watching the Auction on TV. My heart was pumping, and I wasn’t able to control my emotions. I was trying to act relaxed, but you know, andar hi andar se, I was feeling a little nervous,” the official web site of KKR quoted Iyer as saying.

“Eventually KKR got me, that feeling was amazing. I’m really proud, considering the rich history and to be coming into the KKR setup,” he added.

The former champions have named Shreyas Iyer their subsequent skipper taking his general IPL captaincy profession into consideration. After taking on management duties from Gautam Gambhir halfway within the 2018 season, the Mumbai cricketer led the franchise to the playoffs within the following season thereby, ending their lengthy wait since 2012. In 2020, the Delhi Capitals below Iyer made their maiden ultimate look taking place to the Mumbai Indians.

He was all set to steer DC in 2021 as properly however, a shoulder harm compelled him to overlook the primary leg and when he got here again within the second leg, the administration was in no place for chopping and altering on the final second and so they additionally made it clear that Pant was their first-choice captain for IPL 2022. Shreyas Iyer had an impressive T20I collection towards Sri Lanka the place he amassed 204 runs in three matches scoring a half-century in every sport to be adjudged the Player of the Series.