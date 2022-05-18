‘I wasn’t afraid of him stabbing me’: Jury shown knife Heard gave to Depp

On Tuesday, Depp’s lawyer learn entries from a journal that Heard stated the couple saved to share love notes. “True love isn’t about just the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No, it’s about both,” Heard wrote in May 2015, two months after Depp’s finger harm. Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he walks out of the courtroom. Credit:Brendan Smialowski/Pool picture through AP “I still, perhaps more than ever, want to rip you apart, devour you and savour the taste,” she added. In one other excerpt after their July 2015 honeymoon aboard the Orient Express practice, Heard stated she “couldn’t imagine a more gorgeous honeymoon,” and added, “I love you more and more every passing day.”

Heard had informed jurors on Monday that Depp assaulted her and wrapped a T-shirt round her neck in the course of the journey. A month later, Heard wrote that Depp was “my cornerstone, my heart, my all.” Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, watch the jury arrive. Credit:Brendan Smialowski/Pool picture through AP “You are my life. I hate it when we fight. I hate having hurt you. I love you more than anything,” she wrote. Asked about entries, Heard stated she tried to “nurture as much peace as she possibly could,” and that “when things were good, they were really good.”

The actors wed in February 2015 and their divorce was finalised about two years later. The authorized case centres on a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard that appeared in The Washington Post. The article by no means talked about Depp by title, however his lawyer informed jurors it was clear that Heard was referencing him. Depp, as soon as amongst Hollywood’s greatest stars, stated Heard’s allegations price him “everything”. A brand new Pirates of the Caribbean film was placed on maintain, and Depp was changed within the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise, a Harry Potter spinoff. Heard’s attorneys have argued that she informed the reality and that her opinion was protected free speech underneath the US Constitution’s First Amendment.