I went on a date with a guy — afterwards he sent me the worst text

A girl has requested the net relationship app, Bumble, to kind itself out after a impolite date calls her the worst phrase possible.

Alice, the proprietor of the rising swimwear model, Apollo Swim, shared the video on TikTok, the place it’s racked nearly 60 thousand views in lower than 24 hours.

”I went on a date for the primary time in ages the opposite evening,” she mentioned earlier than revealing the vulgar textual content messages.

After realizing Alice had unfollowed his profile, the person proceeded to slip in her Direct Messages on Instagram.

”Alright nicely you’re getting the identical you boring c**t.

”And so is your s***y swimwear model,” he added.

Shortly after – inside quarter-hour – he additionally dropped a textual content on WhatsApp, writing he would delete her ”on right here as nicely”.

”After bringing me into city listening to your boring chat about your f*****g canine once I may simply keep at dwelling,” he despatched a minute later.

Alice, who has been requested to do a narrative time on this date, described the man as an ”absolute man little one”.

Warning: Graphic language

”I want I had stayed at dwelling,” she advised the viewers.

Despite the quite disagreeable encounter, viewers identified that it may’ve ended rather a lot worse.

”You may have a look at this as a failed date,” mentioned one.

”Personally in the event that they present their crimson flags nicely earlier than you invested any actual time, then you definitely’re the winner!”

”Dodged a bullet there hun,” another person agreed.

Another person known as the person a ”low worth man”, while a fourth mentioned: ”Some males actually can’t take rejection.”

”I truly really feel embarrassed for him,” learn a remark.

”The reality he’s this upset proves how superb you might be and the way Insecure he’s.”

One vital particular person thought: ”Why not simply be sincere with ppl and say you don’t fancy them.

”Instead of knocking a guys ego…”

