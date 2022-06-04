I went out of the car and started pushing him out of the way – Malema testifies in assault trial | News24

EFF chief Julius Malema at an earlier look on the Randburg Magistrate’s s Court.

EFF chief Julius Malema took the stand on the Randburg Magistrate’s Court throughout his and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s assault case.

They’re accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter throughout Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s burial in 2018.

Malema testified he and Ndlozi reached out to Venter after the incident within the hope of fixing the matter with ubuntu however Venter was a no-show.

“It was a very painful and emotional day for me and any attempt to prevent me from burying my mother would be an act of humiliation and a violation of my individual dignity.”

These had been the phrases of EFF chief Julius Malema as he took the stand at Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

He was testifying in his and EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s assault case. The two are accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter throughout Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s burial on 14 April 2018.

On Friday, Magistrate Leiland Poonsamy refused Malema and Ndlozi’s attraction for dismissal and each had been summoned after failing to persuade the court docket they did not have a case to reply to.

Malema was the primary to take the stand, recounting the alleged assault incident that occurred in 2018.

According to him, once they arrived at FNB Stadium the place the funeral was being held, they parked on the basement the place the president and former president had been parked.

“The programme proceeded and after that it was announced that very few people would go to the cemetery and the rest of the mourners would remain at the stadium and those accredited would proceed to the cemetery.”

“I was standing with Minister [Fikile] Mbalula when my car came from the basement to come pick me up and he was shocked that my car was allowed while they were [told] to park somewhere else,” mentioned Malema.

He mentioned on the day he was travelling with Ndlozi and two protectors.

“The security was so tight that day to the point where no one could actually join the convoy.

“There had been Metro automobiles, cyclists and all varieties of regulation enforcement that day and the presidential convoy, ” he said.

He recalls arriving at the entrance of the cemetery and being blocked by Venter.

Malema said Venter approached their car and spoke to the driver, who then presented a permit, as well as the accreditation.

“Venter requested our driver the query, ‘who’re you driving?’ and he mentioned ‘Mr Malema.’

“I think that’s when the problem started,” he mentioned.

Malema mentioned he was instructed he was not allowed into the cemetery, which prompted confusion as he had offered the required paperwork to permit him inside.

He claimed if a car was not permitted to enter a constructing, it ought to have been directed to a distinct parking on the opposite facet and passengers dropped off on the entrance of the cemetery. However, this was not the case.

“My car was never questioned that day, nor did anyone have an issue with my car, I was under the impression that I was the problem.

It was a very painful and emotional day for me and any attempt to prevent me from burying my mother would be an act of humiliation and a violation of my individual dignity.

Malema said when he was told he could not enter, he then decided to climb out of the car.

“I received out, considering if he recognises me he would change his angle, nevertheless, once I received out he did the craziest factor I’ve ever seen in a police officer.

“He blocked the car with his body and stretched out his hands.

“I then requested why he was being dramatic and what the issue was however he then went on to talk in Afrikaans, that is once I grew to become agitated,” said Malema.

“I used to be not going to purpose with anybody who would wish to cease me from burying my mom.

“I did everything in my power to bury her with dignity. I defended her when she was alive and I was not going to allow a situation where I am denied to say my last goodbyes.”

Malema mentioned he went on the motive force’s seat and Venter continued together with his “shenanigans” and a passerby intervened, asking Venter if he knew who he was.

“So I went out and started pushing him out of the way.”

“The question now, is why, if a police officer gets pushed while on duty, did he not ask for backup.

“If something, he was standing on his personal hatred as a result of later it got here out that he’s a part of AfriForum, which is an enemy of my organisation.”

Malema said they tried reaching out to Venter following the incident in the hope of solving the matter with ubuntu but he was a no-show.

“Now we’re right here coping with one thing that would have been resolved with ubuntu,” he mentioned.

The trial continues.

