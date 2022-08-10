‘I will not be blackmailed’: Johann Rupert refuses to change Richemont board | Fin24

Richemont chairman Johann Rupert will not give in to activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners’ marketing campaign to overtake the boardroom construction on the world’s second largest luxurious group, he informed Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Cartier-owner Richemont on Monday really useful shareholders vote towards Bluebell’s proposal of Francesco Trapani as a board member representing traders holding A class shares. The firm proposed one among its current unbiased administrators as a consultant as an alternative.

South African billionaire Rupert, who owns all of the non-listed class B shares within the firm, which signify 9.1% of the capital, however 50% of the voting rights, stated there was no purpose to vary the board “either legally or morally.”

“Our board may be slower and more conservative than others. But its openness and collegiality are exactly its advantage. I will not be blackmailed,” he stated in a uncommon interview.

Bluebell needs Richemont to focus on jewelry and watches, saying that would double its share worth within the medium time period.

Rupert stated the board of administrators took under consideration the pursuits of all of the shareholders, whether or not they owned listed A share or unlisted B shares.

“I can assure you of one thing: I will not change our capital structure,” he added.

Bluebell Capital’s co-founder Giuseppe Bivona stated the fund’s marketing campaign would proceed because the board was not representing these bearing the best financial threat.

“Instead of offering a good argument against our requests, he has rejected it outright, without listening to the A shareholders. This is exactly why we want to change the representation on the board,” Bivona informed Reuters.

Rupert stated Richemont was in a great place to outlive the financial downturn and had a robust steadiness sheet.

“We’ve benefited from being prudent. It is extremely beneficial to have been conservative in the good times,” he stated, including that its family-controlled construction helped it plan forward.

Richemont, whose Swiss watch manufacturers embody IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre, reported 12% increased gross sales within the three months to June, as robust demand within the United States and Europe offset a 37% drop in mainland China.