Sports

I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Rafael Nadal | Tennis News – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall4 hours ago
28 1 minute read


PARIS: French Open champion Rafael Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month if his physique permits him to, the Spaniard stated on Sunday after profitable Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time.
“I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss,” stated Nadal, who has been affected by a persistent foot harm.
Nadal destroyed Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to remain undefeated in Roland Garros finals.
The 36-year-old, who has received the season’s first two majors, now owns a males’s report 22 Grand Slam singles titles – two greater than nearest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Wimbledon begins on June 27.





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall4 hours ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button