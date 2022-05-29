‘I will restore unity’ – Nigeria opposition picks Atiku Abubakar for president in 2023 | News24

Former vp Atiku Abubakar is the opposition candidate for presidential elections.

He defeated Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of oil-producing Rivers state.

Abubakar misplaced the 2019 election.

The most important opposition get together in Nigeria has picked former vp Atiku Abubakar as its candidate for the 2023 presidential elections.

Vote counting began late on Saturday and Abubakar garnered 371 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of oil-producing Rivers state, who acquired 237 votes.

Abubakar, a Muslim and stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has made quite a few bids to seize the presidency of Africa’s most populous nation.

The 75-year-old misplaced to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari over the last election in 2019, which he claimed was rigged.

Nigerian former vp Atiku Abubakar attends the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primaries in Abuja. AFP Pius Utomi Ekpei, AFP

But Buhari is not going to be on the poll subsequent yr when the second of his two four-year phrases involves an finish.

The PDP, which dominated Nigeria after army rule resulted in 1999, was faraway from energy by Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) get together in 2015.

In his acceptance speech, Abubakar reiterated his marketing campaign promise to finish insecurity within the nation and revive its fragile financial system, amongst different pledges, and promised to work together with his opponents.

Abubakar stated:

I subsequently pledge that I’ll restore unity. I additionally dedicated that I used to be going to deal decisively with the safety scenario on this nation.

Abubakar has stood in six primaries, and subsequent yr’s vote will likely be his third presidential bid.

From 1999 to 2007, he was vp to Olusegun Obasanjo, the primary Nigerian chief after the top of many years of army rule.

Abubakar’s most important opponent will likely be from the ruling APC get together, which can select its candidate at a particular conference to be held from 6 to eight June.

The APC postponed its presidential main from Sunday after the electoral fee prolonged the deadline for political events to decide on their candidates.

Twenty-five candidates from the APC have registered to participate within the primaries. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos state Governor and get together heavyweight Bola Tinubu are seen because the ruling get together’s front-runners.

Buhari’s successor faces a number of challenges, from insecurity marked by kidnappings for ransom within the northwest, an Islamist insurgency within the northeast, secessionist violence within the southeast, and a struggling financial system and excessive inflation.

