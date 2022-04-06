‘I won’t change who I am’: Dragons hitman defiant after latest ban
Dragons hitman Jaydn Su’A says his newest suspension gained’t change the best way he performs the sport, and he’s acquired assist from friend-turned-foe Cody Walker, who says his newest ban was “harsh”.
As he prepares for a conflict with former membership South Sydney and doubtlessly one other operating battle with Walker, Queensland ahead Su’A has vowed to not let his St George Illawarra teammates down once more after expensive sin bins in consecutive weeks.
The 24-year-old stated he has labored on his approach after being controversially banned for one match for a excessive shot on Cronulla captain Dale Finucane, every week after being despatched to the sin bin for a late problem on Penrith’s Sean O’Sullivan.
On each events, the Dragons leaked a number of tries whereas Su’A was off the sphere, which proved vital in defeats in opposition to the top-four aspirants.
Asked whether or not he thought he was unfairly handled, given Sharks centre Jesse Ramien averted suspension for a excessive deal with within the Dragons recreation, Su’A stated: “It crossed my mind, I’m not going to lie. I don’t know what to say to that.
“It was not my decision, it was obviously the NRL [match review committee’s] decision, and they obviously deemed my tackle to be more forceful, or with more intent.
“I think the thing that sucked the most was there were a few other tackles over the weekend which were similar, if not worse, and I guess it’s just finding that consistency in suspending players or giving them fines. If they’re the rules now I’ve just got to fix what I need to fix.
“[But] I’m not going to change who I am and the way I play. I definitely have worked on a few things over the last week or so. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again, but let’s be real, it probably will. It could happen next month, next year or down the line, but I’m not going to change who I am.”