‘I won’t change who I am’: Dragons hitman defiant after latest ban

Dragons hitman Jaydn Su’A says his newest suspension gained’t change the best way he performs the sport, and he’s acquired assist from friend-turned-foe Cody Walker, who says his newest ban was “harsh”.

As he prepares for a conflict with former membership South Sydney and doubtlessly one other operating battle with Walker, Queensland ahead Su’A has vowed to not let his St George Illawarra teammates down once more after expensive sin bins in consecutive weeks.

The 24-year-old stated he has labored on his approach after being controversially banned for one match for a excessive shot on Cronulla captain Dale Finucane, every week after being despatched to the sin bin for a late problem on Penrith’s Sean O’Sullivan.

On each events, the Dragons leaked a number of tries whereas Su’A was off the sphere, which proved vital in defeats in opposition to the top-four aspirants.