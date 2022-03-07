IAEA removes one location in Iran from list of places under question

Iran’s everlasting consultant to the Vienna-based

International Organization Mohammad Reza Ghaebi stated on Sunday that

a brand new report by the IAEA has eliminated one of many Iranian places

beneath query from the checklist of remaining points, Trend stories citing

IRNA.

The new report, issued by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi,

is because of be learn out in a seasonal assembly of the company’s Board

of Governors which can start on Monday.

Ghaebi stated that the report additionally welcomes a joint assertion on

Saturday by Grossi and Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

Mohammad Eslami.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s prime negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and

Deputy EU international coverage chief Enrique Mora met in Vienna on

Saturday because the eighth spherical of talks between Iran and the 5

world powers are underway within the Austrian capital metropolis.

Bagheri Kani and Mora have held a number of conferences.

Earlier, the Iranian prime negotiator additionally met along with his

counterparts from three European international locations taking part within the

talks, particularly Britain, France, and Germany.