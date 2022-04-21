IAEA says Chornobyl nuclear plant has reestablished ties with state regulator

Ukraine advised the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear energy plant and the state atomic energy regulator after Russian troops left the power, the IAEA mentioned.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi mentioned the event was “very good news,” including he would lead a group of specialists to the plant later this month to hold out a collection of assessments.

Russian forces occupied the defunct energy station quickly after invading Ukraine however left on March 31, the IAEA mentioned.