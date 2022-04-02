Europe
IAEA’s Grossi says will head mission to Chernobyl as soon as possible
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will lead a mission to
Chernobyl as quickly as potential, he mentioned on Friday, Trend stories citing
Reuters.
“I’ll head an (IAEA) help and assist mission to
(Chernobyl) as quickly as potential. It would be the first in a collection
of such nuclear security and safety missions to Ukraine,”
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi mentioned on
Twitter.
He is because of maintain a information convention at 1230 GMT.