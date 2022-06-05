IAF spares land for Chandigarh, Leh airports

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will half with its land to permit

growth of civil airport infrastructure at 13 areas,

together with Srinagar, Chandigarh, Leh, Adampur (close to Jalandhar) and

Barmer (Rajasthan), Trend reviews citing The Tribune

India.

Among the 13 airports, the IAF has facilitated permission from

the Ministry of Defence at hand over defence land to the Airports

Authority of India (AAI) at seven areas underneath the Regional

Connectivity Scheme. The seven airports are in Adampur, Utarlai

(Barmer), Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Sarsawa (Saharanpur), Kanpur and

Gorakhpur.

Approximately 40 acres can be spared for the event of

civil terminals and airfield infrastructure for flights, the

Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated.

The IAF can also be within the technique of handing over its land for the

growth of civil airports at six different areas — Srinagar,

Chandigarh, Leh, Pune, Agra and Thanjavur.

This will facilitate the growth of the prevailing terminals and

amenities to accommodate enhanced variety of passengers and cargo

infrastructure, the MoD stated.