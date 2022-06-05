IAF spares land for Chandigarh, Leh airports
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will half with its land to permit
growth of civil airport infrastructure at 13 areas,
together with Srinagar, Chandigarh, Leh, Adampur (close to Jalandhar) and
Barmer (Rajasthan), Trend reviews citing The Tribune
India.
Among the 13 airports, the IAF has facilitated permission from
the Ministry of Defence at hand over defence land to the Airports
Authority of India (AAI) at seven areas underneath the Regional
Connectivity Scheme. The seven airports are in Adampur, Utarlai
(Barmer), Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Sarsawa (Saharanpur), Kanpur and
Gorakhpur.
Approximately 40 acres can be spared for the event of
civil terminals and airfield infrastructure for flights, the
Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated.
The IAF can also be within the technique of handing over its land for the
growth of civil airports at six different areas — Srinagar,
Chandigarh, Leh, Pune, Agra and Thanjavur.
This will facilitate the growth of the prevailing terminals and
amenities to accommodate enhanced variety of passengers and cargo
infrastructure, the MoD stated.