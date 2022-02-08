Ian Chappell Blasts “Justin Langer PR Machine”, Backs Australia Captain Pat Cummins | Cricket News

Australian nice Ian Chappell has referred to as the previous gamers supporting Justin Langer as his “PR machine”. Chappell as a substitute threw his weight behind skipper Pat Cummins, who had obtained flak for not backing the previous coach within the lead-up to his resignation. Former cricketers resembling Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Mitchell Johnson, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne have slammed Cricket Australia and the members of the nationwide workforce, particularly Cummins, for not publicly supporting Langer, who was supplied a short-term extension, which he declined.

“It’s easy to lambast Cricket Australia, because they are not very good, and it was only to be expected, their reaction,” Chappell advised the Wide World of Sports this week.

“What annoys me is two things; the fact Pat Cummins, who has probably been as honest as you can be in this sort of thing, that he’s copped a bit of a pasting… and the Justin Langer PR machine has been at work, and in a lot of cases that’s been believed.”

Cummins was one of many gamers who had raised considerations about Langer’s teaching type final 12 months.

Chappell mentioned that Cummins ought to have a say in deciding Australia’s subsequent coach.

“And within reason I think the captain has got to get the coach that he gets on with, and works well with,” he mentioned.

Langer had guided Australia to the T20 World Cup win and the Ashes sequence triumph. He stepped down final Saturday.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum lauded Langer for the T20 World Cup title however was important of his abroad Test document as Australia coach.

“England are hopeless, so I think anyone that was at the helm in the Ashes, they would have won that,” he advised SENZ Breakfast.

“The T20 World Cup was a really good performance, but aside from that, the performance was just a bit middling for an Australian cricket side. He didn’t win a Test series away from home, which for an Australian side is pretty average really, and he wasn’t overwhelmingly successful.

“Yes, he did an excellent job whereas he was there, however I can form of see why they wished to move in a special route as properly.” Under Langer, Australia lost to Pakistan in the UAE 1-0, and claimed a 2-2 draw at the 2019 Ashes.