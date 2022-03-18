Ian Khama claims his twin brothers have been detained by Botswana’s state security | News24

F ormer Botswana president Ian Khama says his twin brothers have been detained by state safety.

He claims he has intelligence that the arrests have been a directive from his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Khama spoke about his alleged persecution on Thursday.

According to Khama, Botswana’s Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) has his brothers in custody.

“Fellow-citizens, I have just received the news that my twin brothers, Tshekedi Khama and Anthony Khama, have been detained by the DIS and are being kept at the DIS offices in Sebele. I do not know why my brothers are being detained. I am further informed that the DIS is now going after Tshekedi Khama’s wife,” Khama stated.

Khama believed this was a part of a grand scheme of going after him on false allegations.

“… this is a continuation of the harassment and persecution that my family is being subjected to since the fabrication of accusations made against me,” he stated.

“I have been informed by a source, from within the DIS itself, that this was done on specific orders from Mokgweetsi Masisi himself.”

Khama made his first public look since fleeing Botswana on the late former Zambian president Rupiah Banda’s state funeral on Thursday in Lusaka, Zambia.

At the funeral, Khama stated: “Some politicians are not nice.”

He added that he was being persecuted again house.

In his condolence message to the Banda household, Khama revealed that, whereas he was in exile, he had met Banda in Zambia in January this 12 months.

In November final 12 months, Anthony Khama, 63, was caught within the saga between his brother, Ian, and the DIS when his property, Kenmoir Farm, was searched on allegations of retaining 18 weapons and rifles belonging to the latter.

Tshekedi Khama is a former cupboard minister, who served below his brother, Ian, and briefly below Masisi, when he was the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development.

He broke ranks with the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) based by their father, Seretse Khama, the primary president of Botswana, to affix his brother, Ian, within the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

He’s one of many three elected MPs below BPF.

The Botswana authorities has not but responded to a request for remark, and this shall be added as soon as acquired.

