The English multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald died Wednesday at age 75. He was a founding member of two mainstay prog-rock bands: King Crimson and Foreigner.

His son Maxwell introduced his loss of life on social media, saying that his father had been battling most cancers.

McDonald first got here to renown as an unique member of King Crimson, which was based in January 1969. By July of that 12 months, the band appeared with the Rolling Stones in a live performance in Hyde Park, and launched its debut album, In the Court of the Crimson King, that October. The album solely went to No. 28 on the Billboard chart, nevertheless it was later hailed as a prog-rock landmark. The opening observe, “21st Century Schizoid Man,” featured McDonald blazing on his saxophone.

By that December, nonetheless, the unique band had damaged up, and McDonald had departed; he and a fellow King Crimson musician, drummer Michael Giles, fashioned a duo which launched one album. By 1974, McDonald was again to showing with King Crimson, however its founder, guitarist Robert Fripp, disbanded the group quickly after.



McDonald (who performed varied reeds and winds, keyboards and guitar in addition to singing and finally producing) discovered work as a session musician. He appeared on T. Rex’s 1971 album Electric Warrior and its breakout hit, “Bang a Gong (Get It On).”

In 1976, McDonald co-founded the band Foreigner with guitarist Mick Jones and singer Lou Gramm. Foreigner discovered big business success: McDonald appeared on that band’s first three albums, all of which went multi-platinum. McDonald was fired from Foreigner in 1980, nonetheless.

In more moderen years, McDonald appeared with twenty first Century Schizoid Band — a bunch composed of King Crimson alumni. His first solo album was 1999’s Driver’s Eyes, and in 2017, he fashioned a brand new band, Honey West, which included his son Maxwell.