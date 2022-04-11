Ian Roberts: NRL should have acted quicker over homophobic slur

“What the soccer did with Josh Cavallo at the start of the year, the crowd attacked Josh with homophobic slurs, but they came out the next day and said they would not tolerate such behaviour.

“By doing so they embraced the LGBTIQA+ community. That’s what disappointed me with the league. Had they made statements straight away, that to me is embracing inclusion.

The Warriors prevailed in a Friday night thriller. Credit:Getty

“I work with the NRL, we do an inclusion program, and they’re great, but it’s times like this when things play out … sport has the power to bridge gaps in society.”

The NRL stated it was unable to touch upon the difficulty till the judiciary had handled it.