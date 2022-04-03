IAS officer joins flash mob of students and takes everyone by surprise. Watch

In a pleasant video, an IAS officer from Kerala joined a bunch of scholars and took part of their flash mob efficiency as she had come to assessment preparation of an arts competition. Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya Iyer let her hair down and shook a leg with the kids to the tune ‘Nagada Sang Dhol Baje’ from the movie RamLeela. Her superb dance efficiency will make you need to put your dancing footwear on.

She was on the district stadium to supervise preparations for the MG University Union Arts Festival. The college students had been within the closing levels of their flash mob efficiency when the IAS officer got here and joined them. She enthralled everybody current together with her dance strikes together with the scholars of Catholicate College in Pathanamthitta.

Wearing a saree, she grooved to the Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer tune with the scholars who had been all sporting white t-shirts. Her enthusiastic dance steps and mesmerising power is certainly a deal with to look at. Her dance steps like a professional left everybody shocked and the scholars applauded her efficiency in the long run.

Watch the video beneath:

Dr Divya Iyer used to take part in Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathakali and classical music as a scholar. Videos of her dance efficiency have gone viral on social media.

What do you concentrate on this superb dance efficiency of the IAS officer?