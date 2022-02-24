IAS officer posts video of Malabar giant squirrel, Twitter is impressed. Watch

If you recurrently comply with IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, then it’s possible you’ll already be accustomed to the truth that she typically shares a number of movies of animals. She is the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests, with the Government of Tamil Nadu. She can also be the monitoring officer of the Nilgiris. This time, Sahu has taken to her Twitter deal with to share a video of a Malabar large squirrel.

In the transient video that she posted, an cute Malabar large squirrel might be seen fortunately perched atop a tree. The video reveals how the squirrel swiftly strikes from one department of a tree to the following. It then jumps throughout to the following tree and climbs it with utmost ability. According to the official website of the Smithsonian Magazine, they’re scientifically referred to as the Ratufa indica and the species is considered one of 4 comparatively hefty rodents within the squirrel household.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu captioned this superb animal video by writing, “The beautiful little giant Malabar Giant Squirrel in Coonoor.” She additionally added a coronary heart emoji and a few hashtags like #Nilgiris, #wildlife and #malabargiantsquirrel.

This video was posted by Supriya Sahu on Twitter on February 24. Since being posted, this video has gathered greater than 5,500 views. It has additionally acquired varied feedback from individuals who shared their expertise of seeing the Malabar large squirrel in individual or just admired the creature.

A Twitter person shared a photograph of the Malabar large squirrel that they’d seen at Tirupati:

“Beautiful Malabar giant squirrel, nice clipping madam,” complimented a person. “I spotted the same in Satpura National Park yesterday,” associated one other one. “Wow, just amazing,” commented a 3rd.

