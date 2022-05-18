IAS officer shares inspiring post about specially-abled street vendor in Mumbai

Life is stuffed with hardships however some folks present excessive grit and willpower in face of adversity. If you might be in search of one thing to encourage you, then this video is for you. Shared by IAS officer Sonal Goel on Twitter, it reveals a specially-abled avenue vendor who runs a pao bhaji stall in Mumbai. The man misplaced his hand in an unlucky accident some years again however nonetheless makes a dwelling by working alone in his meals stall and it’s inspiring to observe.

IAS officer Sonal Goel posted the video on her Twitter account on May 17 and it has obtained greater than 34,000 views thus far. In the video, the person named Mitesh Gupta is seen working alone in his meals stall. He cuts greens expertly with one hand and makes pao bhaji. When requested within the video about his dream, he says he needs to open his personal restaurant.

“Meri mushkilo se keh do, mera khuda bada hai (Tell all my problems that my God is bigger than them),” Sonal Goel tweeted alongside the video in Hindi. “Mitesh Gupta, who unfortunately lost his hand in an accident a few years ago, still runs his pao bhaji stall with full enthusiasm in Malad, Mumbai,” she wrote additional.

See the tweet beneath:

मेरी मुश्किलों से कह दो ,मेरा ख़ुदा बड़ा है …

इनके साहस और जज़्बे को सलाम 🙏🏻 मितेश गुप्ता,जिन्होंने दुर्भाग्य से कुछ साल पहले एक दुर्घटना में अपना एक हाथ खो दिया था,लेकिन आज भी पूरे जोश के साथ मुंबई शहर के मलाड इलाके में पाव भाजी स्टॉल चलाते हैं!#StoriesOfInspiration

(VC:SM) pic.twitter.com/bDzXv7dDPT — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) May 17, 2022

“After seeing such videos I thank God for sending such inspirational souls in our life,” commented a Twitter consumer. “Very inspiring story,” posted one other particular person. “A big salute to him,” mentioned one other.

What are your ideas about this avenue vendor?