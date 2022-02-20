IAS Officer Shares Photo Of Food Waste At Weddings. It’ll Shock You

Our elders all the time used to show us to take small parts of meals at first to keep away from wastage. However, in some way, most individuals are likely to neglect this lesson, and that is evident at social gatherings, particularly weddings. People love throwing lavish events whereas organizing a marriage, which calls for big portions of meals. However, the quantity of meals that goes waste at such gatherings can not simply be ignored. A photograph of meals wastage shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan is doing the rounds on social media, and it has left many individuals shocked.

Awanish Sharan shared the photograph on Twitter the place we are able to see a person cleansing the plates after an occasion. What catches our eye is the heaps of food subsequent to the plates. The meals seems to be a rice dish.

While stating the big amount of meals wasted, the IAS officer wrote, “The photo that your wedding photographer missed. Stop wasting food.”

Take a look at the post:

The photo has gone viral with 13.5k likes and 2,518 retweets till now. The comments section was filled with a range of reactions. There were various suggestions that said of ways to deal with such situations. Some people urged others to understand the value of food and never waste it.

A user commented, “The only way to stop food wastage is by reducing the number of dishes offered. In a normal wedding, more than 30 kinds of dishes are offered.”

Another agreed with the request made by Awanish Sharan and said, “Very Correct Sir. Where are we all going… party to enjoy or whether we have enjoyed the party for wasting of food. We are doing nothing for Needy.”

(Also Read: Reducing Consumer Food Waste Could Save $300 Billion Yearly by 2030,

A third user shared, “Sir wasting food is a sin but nowadays people are not taking due care of this wasting. Awareness about this topic is very necessary. I am lucky I learned it at a very early age in spite of having the privilege of government food all-time in school college but I have never taken extra food.”

There have been additionally individuals who felt that the additional meals at weddings should be distributed amongst animals on the streets.

Here are a number of extra reactions:

So, the subsequent time you find yourself shopping for extra meals than you want at markets, letting vegetables and fruit spoil at house, or taking bigger parts than you’ll be able to eat, suppose many occasions. Slightly little bit of prudence may assist save a variety of food,

