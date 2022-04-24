IAS officer shares photo that will make you nostalgic about the 90s. See

If you’re a 90s child then you definately would positively bear in mind the birthday events that you simply threw and attended as youngsters. The events used to a easy affair with the snacks being served akin to samosa, gulab jamun, biscuits and chilly drinks. There wasn’t something extravagant in regards to the events and it consisted of enjoying video games and dancing. In a publish that may make you nostalgic, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a photograph of snacks that may make you relive these reminiscences.

The picture was shared by the IAS officer on Sunday and it’s got over 8,000 likes thus far. The picture consists of snacks akin to samosa, gulab jamun, biscuits and namkeen being served in paper plates. “80s – 90s Kid’s Birthday Party Snacks,” he captioned the picture.

See the publish under:

“N gifts were sketch pen, pencil colours, pencil box,” replied a Twitter person. “Samosa and Gulab Jamun still favourite at my place!” posted one other person. “So many times, the celebration used to be last minute when parents were informed that friends are here for birthday with gifts. Pencil boxes, pencil rubbers, Geometry box. It was fun,” stated a 3rd. “And one piece of pastry in the same plate that eventually mixed with namkeen, cookie and samosa,” reads one other remark.

What are your ideas about this nostalgic publish and does it make you bear in mind your childhood?