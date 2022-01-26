Ibrahem Hamze extradited to NSW to face charges over gym shooting

Ibrahem Hamze will face court docket on Wednesday, charged with a raft of offences together with taking pictures with intent to homicide over a taking pictures at a health club in Sydney’s west wherein bullets narrowly missed toddlers within the health club’s creche.

Mr Hamze, 27, was arrested on the Gold Coast on Monday and appeared briefly on Tuesday in Southport Magistrates Court, the place the NSW Police’s extradition request was granted, the most recent incident within the lethal battle between the Hamze and Alameddine households.

Ibrahem Hamze in a file picture from final June. Credit:Dean Sewell

He was flown by PolAir from Coolangatta airport to Bankstown, the place anti-gang activity pressure Strike Force Raptor took him to Bankstown police station.

Strike pressure detective have charged Mr Hamze with directing a felony group, 4 counts of taking pictures with intent to homicide, requesting homicide and contravening his firearms prohibition order, amongst others.