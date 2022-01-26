Ibrahem Hamze extradited to NSW to face charges over gym shooting
Ibrahem Hamze will face court docket on Wednesday, charged with a raft of offences together with taking pictures with intent to homicide over a taking pictures at a health club in Sydney’s west wherein bullets narrowly missed toddlers within the health club’s creche.
Mr Hamze, 27, was arrested on the Gold Coast on Monday and appeared briefly on Tuesday in Southport Magistrates Court, the place the NSW Police’s extradition request was granted, the most recent incident within the lethal battle between the Hamze and Alameddine households.
He was flown by PolAir from Coolangatta airport to Bankstown, the place anti-gang activity pressure Strike Force Raptor took him to Bankstown police station.
Strike pressure detective have charged Mr Hamze with directing a felony group, 4 counts of taking pictures with intent to homicide, requesting homicide and contravening his firearms prohibition order, amongst others.
“These charges relate to his alleged role in the public place shooting at Prospect,” NSW Police stated on Wednesday.
Detectives from the theft and severe crime squad additionally charged him with take/detain in firm with intent to get benefit occasioning precise bodily hurt in relation to the alleged kidnapping of a 24-year-old man in September final yr.
Mr Hamze is the third individual to be arrested over the hooting at World Gym in Prospect.
His cousin Ghassan Amoun was gunned down exterior a magnificence parlour earlier this month, whereas his brother Bilal was shot lifeless in Sydney’s CBD in June final yr.