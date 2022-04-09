Sports
ICC board meet: PCB chief Ramiz Raja to pitch for four-nation tournament | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The omnipotent ICC board will conclude its two-day assembly on Sunday with the method of nominating/renominating the chairman together with the formidable four-nation proposal pitched by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to be positioned on the desk.
Raja, who has ready a white paper for an annual four-nation meet (T20/ODI) involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England, to be held underneath the aegis of ICC, believes that income to the tune of USD 750 million may very well be raked in by the guardian physique and distributed amongst its members.
While India solely performs Pakistan in multi-nation occasions like Asia Cup and World Cup, the multi-nation event turns into a difficult challenge and it stays to be seen whether or not the BCCI exhibits any eager curiosity.
As of now, BCCI needs to honour all its bilateral commitments with a jam-packed calendar and whether or not a window may be squeezed in is the bone of competition.
While it’s understood that ICC, which does not enable member nations to conduct greater than tri-nation meets, wouldn’t like to arrange an occasion which might dilute its personal marquee occasions like T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup.
However, with ICC’s chairmanship up for grabs except Greg Barclay seeks a renomination, there may very well be fascinating developments which could emerge after Sunday’s assembly will get over.
While there’s a buzz that Barclay may search renomination however within the politics of cricket administration, one month is a whole lot of time and it will likely be until the second week of May that the New Zealander may get an opportunity to hunt extension if he needs to.
If not, then any candidate from the member nation may throw his hat within the ring with nominations from two different full member nations.
The BCCI hasn’t but made any official announcement whether or not anybody from its high brass will throw their respective hats within the ring.
Afghanistan ladies’s cricket
The ICC has a long-term plan to restart ladies’s cricket in Afghanistan, a nation presently run by the Taliban. The ICC is making an attempt to chalk out a roadmap that might see ladies returning to cricket grounds in war-ravaged nation.
Women’s Test matches rely on Member nations
The ICC has left it to member nations to determine what number of ladies’s Test matches they’re keen to play and likewise the period of the matches.
“If any member nation wants to play five day Tests, it will be their prerogative and those who want to stick to four-day can do so. The members can decide,” an ICC board member mentioned.
