ICC CEO Allardice says discussions on ‘to bridge the gap between women and men’s prize money’

ICC CEO Allardice says discussions on bridging the gap between women and men's prize money
“One of the things that we did at the start of the cycle,” Allardice mentioned on Tuesday, forward of the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, “was we projected through this event cycle – most of the ICC’s finances are done with an eight-year view – and what we’ve been trying to do over this cycle is bridge the gap between the women’s prize money and the men’s prize money.
“We are about to begin discussions across the subsequent cycle and one of many beginning factors for that dialogue goes to be attempting to get parity for the ending positions of groups in girls’s occasions and comparable males’s occasions. So we’re not there but, however we’re on the journey to getting in direction of prize cash parity.”
Yet, the total prize pool of this World Cup is still $6.5m less than the $10m given away at the 10-team 2019 men’s ODI World Cup, where champions England won $4m while runners-up New Zealand took home $2m for making the final of that event. The two losing semi-finalists, Australia and India, walked away with $800,000 each.
“We’re coming from a good distance again and we’re making progress in that [prize money disbursement] space,” he said. “In phrases of the place we’re at, I imply, the tournaments have gotten a special variety of groups; they’re completely different lengths.
“What we’re trying to come up with for the next cycle when we’ve got the opportunity to model out our finances [and] our prize money distribution afresh is being able to get a parity [and] that we will address the issues that you raise.”
Allardice highlighted the “competitiveness” and “standard of play” within the league stage of the continued World Cup as a standout function, describing them as testomony to “the strides the teams have been taking forward over the last five years or so”. The rising visibility of the ladies’s recreation additionally mirrored within the participation of eight cricketer-mothers within the match, by far probably the most at a single version of a World Cup in not less than 20 years.
“Most of the adjustments and the lodging that may be made could be on the nationwide stage, with the preparations across the nationwide staff. We would make the preparations across the tournaments right here however the potential for moms to have the ability to proceed to play cricket and lift younger households is one thing that I feel every of the members is checking in their very own approach and it is good to see the progress made in that space.
“We’ve got a series of meetings at the end of this at the end of this tournament back in Dubai next week. And I’m sure that that will be one of the issues that will be raised at the you know in the debrief of this tournament.”
