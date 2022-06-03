Sports
ICC chair questions place of Women’s Tests in cricket calendar | Cricket News – Times of India
LONDON: International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay want to see ladies’s Test matches performed over 5 days however has questioned whether or not the lengthy format will kind a part of the long run “landscape” of the feminine recreation.
The 5 ladies’s Tests held up to now 5 years, all performed over 4 days, have resulted in attracts.
England ladies’s captain Heather Knight has referred to as for five-day Tests, as is the case in males’s worldwide red-ball cricket, to permit extra time for a optimistic consequence.
“Most people would say five days are required,” Barclay instructed BBC Radio’s Test Match Special on Friday in an interview broadcast throughout the ongoing first males’s Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s.
“Absolutely, if they are going to play it my personal view is they should have five days to play it in,” the New Zealander added.
Only England, Australia and India have performed a ladies’s Test since 2017, with an exciting drawn Ashes match in January the latest red-ball worldwide.
England, nonetheless, are scheduled to play South Africa over 4 days in June, in what would be the Proteas ladies’s first Test since 2014.
The Ashes draw went all the best way to the final ball, prompting many pundits to name for extra ladies’s Tests.
But such matches may be costly to schedule and ladies cricketers have fewer alternatives to play lengthy format video games at home stage than their male counterparts.
“If you look strategically at the way cricket is going there is no doubt that white-ball cricket is the way of the future,” Barclay added.
“That is the game sought after by fans. It is where broadcasters are putting their resources. It is what is driving the money.
“To play Test cricket you’ve got to have constructions domestically. They do not actually exist in any of the nations in the intervening time. I am unable to actually see women’s Test cricket evolving at any specific pace.
“That not to say any countries that choose to play Test cricket can’t do so. But I don’t see it being any part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all.”
The 5 ladies’s Tests held up to now 5 years, all performed over 4 days, have resulted in attracts.
England ladies’s captain Heather Knight has referred to as for five-day Tests, as is the case in males’s worldwide red-ball cricket, to permit extra time for a optimistic consequence.
“Most people would say five days are required,” Barclay instructed BBC Radio’s Test Match Special on Friday in an interview broadcast throughout the ongoing first males’s Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s.
“Absolutely, if they are going to play it my personal view is they should have five days to play it in,” the New Zealander added.
Only England, Australia and India have performed a ladies’s Test since 2017, with an exciting drawn Ashes match in January the latest red-ball worldwide.
England, nonetheless, are scheduled to play South Africa over 4 days in June, in what would be the Proteas ladies’s first Test since 2014.
The Ashes draw went all the best way to the final ball, prompting many pundits to name for extra ladies’s Tests.
But such matches may be costly to schedule and ladies cricketers have fewer alternatives to play lengthy format video games at home stage than their male counterparts.
“If you look strategically at the way cricket is going there is no doubt that white-ball cricket is the way of the future,” Barclay added.
“That is the game sought after by fans. It is where broadcasters are putting their resources. It is what is driving the money.
“To play Test cricket you’ve got to have constructions domestically. They do not actually exist in any of the nations in the intervening time. I am unable to actually see women’s Test cricket evolving at any specific pace.
“That not to say any countries that choose to play Test cricket can’t do so. But I don’t see it being any part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all.”