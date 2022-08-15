Sports
ICC media rights tender explained: FAQ on what’s happening, what’s not and the clamour around it all | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC), by means of a young doc, has requested broadcasters to return ahead and submit bids.
There’s been sufficient chatter already on the bid course of being “too convoluted” and “lacking transparency”.
But what precisely are these issues? Here’s a FAQ detailing your entire course of.
What: Bidding for all ICC occasions for both 4 or eight years.
What does it imply: Bids are being invited for the next occasions and cycles: 1) There’s an possibility of submitting a bid for a four-year cycle that features one 50-over World Cup, two T20 World Cups, one Champions Trophy between 2024 and 2027. 2) There’s additionally an possibility of submitting a bid for an eight-year cycle that features two 50-over World Cups, 4 T20 World Cups and two Champions Trophy occasions.
When: The ICC has referred to as for a closed bid (monetary) on August 26. They say if the bids are “not satisfactory”, they are going to name for an e-auction in Round Two on August 28.
Who can bid: Technical bids must be submitted on August 22. Any broadcaster that clears it might probably take part.
What’s Round 1 & Round 2: Round 1 is the closed bid. Only if the ICC says it’s “not satisfied” with the bids in Round 1, it can name for Round 2 of bidding – to be held by means of an e-auction. For Round 2, the ICC will need the broadcasters to take part in a mock public sale.
Where’s the confusion: The ICC hasn’t clarified what are the metrics that underline the phrase “satisfaction”. They say: We will open the monetary bids in personal (not in entrance of the bidders) and resolve if we’re positive with it. They additionally say, it isn’t essential that rights will probably be awarded to the best bidder or an eight or four-year bid. They’ve stored all of it open, with out explaining the method, and say “ICC alone will take a call”.
Is there additional confusion: The monetary bids will probably be submitted on August 26. Two representatives of every bidder will probably be allowed within the room, when the submissions are finished. But all bids will not be opened in entrance of all representatives. They’ll be requested to exit the room, and the bids will probably be opened privately. The broadcasters neither like nor belief this course of.
What are the broadcasters saying: The course of is simply too difficult, unclear and lacks all logic. 1. Not sharing how they’re going to differentiate between 4 and eight years; 2. Saying it isn’t essential that the best bidder will win; 3. Not opening the bids in entrance of everybody or asserting it instantly; 4. Not explaining why an eight-year bid is required within the first place; 5. The course of lacks any little bit of transparency – the broadcasters have an extended checklist that makes them cautious and suspicious of the method.
What is the necessity for an eight-year cycle: The ICC has not spoken about this formally however the business factors out that “solely an eight yr bid will permit six or seven cricket boards all over the world (dealing with chapter) to earn from ICC revenues over a sustained time period and permit them to obtain funds upfront towards the assure of participation in occasions”.
Does this make sense: The course of is convoluted as a result of the broadcasters aren’t being informed in writing how the ICC will decide the worth of the eight-year bid towards 4 years. Further, whereas different cricket boards expect revenues for a sustainable time period, they too don’t know how a lot they are going to earn over the course of subsequent eight years.
What’s the ICC saying: The ICC says it has recognized the “best possible process” and expects all potential bidders to take part. The ICC additionally says, “we can only hope they’ll come to the bidding table”. They additionally imagine {that a} closed bid – as towards an e-auction – will assist in higher value discovery.
Does Round 2 make sense: BCCI secretary Jay Shah had requested ICC – in a Chief Executives assembly – to conduct an e-auction in Round 1 itself. The logic, amongst different issues, can also be based mostly on the truth that if broadcasters put their numbers by means of a closed bid in Round 1, on what foundation will Round 2 start and if Round 2 is clearly the extra clear and attainable means, why not maintain e-auctions within the first spherical itself.
Does closed bid assist in higher value discovery: It’s a basic case of what got here first – rooster or the egg. One can by no means know. That mentioned, for a public physique, say high business executives and member boards – transparency turns into much more vital than top-dollar.
Will mock auctions occur: ICC says “some” (with out figuring out who) broadcasters have agreed to take part within the mock auctions, a warm-up to the e-auctions. There are some broadcasters although who have not confirmed but. The mock auctions are scheduled for August 17.
What is more likely to occur now: The broadcasters will not budge from their stand and wait till the final minute to see in the event that they wish to put in a bid. While no one is satisfied with the ICC’s course of, there’s additionally the “fear of missing out” that no one needs to expertise.
