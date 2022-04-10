ICC meeting: Boards back Ramiz’s idea of quadrangular T20 ahead of his presentation





Ramiz Raja ‘s proposal for a quadrangular T20 occasion could have acquired some non-specific assist forward of his presentation of the plans to the ICC Board on Saturday.

Ramiz, the PCB chairman, will current an concept for an annual event involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England, however one, he says, will create income for all members. The plans additionally name for the ICC to run the occasion.

Though this particular plan appears unlikely to develop into actuality – a minimum of not in its present formulation that might require India and Pakistan to play repeatedly and exclude eight full members – it does seem to have prompted larger assist for the concept that members be capable of organise their very own quadrangular tournaments.

As ICC rules on the sanctioning of occasions presently stand, any event involving “the National Representative Teams of more than three National Cricket Federations” is deemed to imply an ICC occasion – that means that it’s run by the ICC and offered commercially as an ICC occasion, from which the proceeds are divided between members.

Though Ramiz’s plan foresees exactly that – that the ICC controls the occasion – the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) assembly on Friday in Dubai noticed CEOs advocating the concept of members having the ability to organise their very own quadrangular occasions.

According to 2 officers conscious of developments on the assembly, numerous boards backed the concept. It is in no way unanimous assist, however it’s believed that the cricket boards of England (ECB), Australia (CA), West Indies (CWI) and Pakistan (PCB) had been in favour. One official stated Tom Harrison, the ECB’s CEO, introduced up the concept on the assembly.

Harrison’s pitch is just not considered linked particularly to Ramiz’s plans however one PCB official did name it a “kind of a win for us” because it exhibits the concept of a quadrangular event has caught the creativeness of boards. It is not clear what the BCCI’s stance was on the CEC, although indications are that they don’t seem to be in direct opposition: Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, was truly the first to propose a four-national Super Series again in December 2019.

How far the concept goes is determined by the extent of assist among the many CEC. It is assumed a transparent majority would wish to agree, earlier than placing a proposal ahead to the Board and solely as soon as it’s agreed upon on the Board degree can the regulation concerning the sanctioning of occasions be modified.

The query of quadrangular occasions would have come up on the Board assembly in any case as a result of Ramiz was at all times going to make his presentation there. But that presentation now could span out right into a wider dialogue.





