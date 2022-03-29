Sports
ICC open ‘to bridge gap between women and men’s prize money’, says CEO | Cricket News – Times of India
WELLINGTON: Discussions are on to “bridge the gap between women and men’s prize money” in cricket’s world competitions, the ICC‘s chief government Geoff Allardice has mentioned.
The sport’s apex physique plans to usher in parity in prize cash for ending positions in its males’s and girls’s tournaments within the subsequent eight-year cycle ranging from 2024 to 2031.
Allardice made the assertion after being identified that the winners of the continuing Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand will likely be richer by simply one-third of the prize cash received by the 2019 males’s World Cup winners.
“One of the things that we did at the start of the cycle was we projected through this event cycle – most of the ICC’s finances are done with an eight-year view – and what we’ve been trying to do over this cycle is bridge the gap between the women’s prize money and the men’s prize money,” Allardice was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com.
“We are about to start discussions around the next cycle and one of the starting points for that discussion is going to be trying to get parity for the finishing positions of teams in women’s events and comparable men’s events. So we’re not there yet, but we’re on the journey to getting towards prize money parity.”
Even although the ICC had doubled the prize cash of the continuing Women’s ODI World Cup to $1.32 million, it’s nonetheless $6.5 million lower than what was given away on the 2019 males’s ODI World Cup, which England received.
The ICC official, nonetheless, mentioned that an enlargement of the Women’s ODI World Cup from eight to 10 groups will solely occur in 2029.
“We’re coming from a long way back and we’re making progress in that (prize money disbursement) area. In terms of where we’re at, I mean, the tournaments have got a different number of teams; they’re different lengths.
“What we’re attempting to provide you with for the following cycle once we’ve obtained the chance to mannequin out our funds (and) our prize cash distribution afresh is with the ability to get a parity (and) that we are going to handle the problems that you simply elevate,” Allardice said.
Allardice is excited and overwhelmed to see the interest generated by cricketer-mothers in this World Cup.
As many as eight mothers have played in the tournament, including Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu, Megan Schutt and Rachael Haynes of Australia, Lizelle Lee and Masabata Klaas (South Africa) and Afy Fletcher (West Indies).
“…it has been a noticeable growth on this competitors.
“Most of the changes and the accommodations that would be made would be at the national level, with the arrangements around the national team.
“We would make the preparations across the tournaments right here however the skill for moms to have the ability to proceed to play cricket and lift younger households is one thing that I feel every of the members is checking in their very own manner and it is good to see the progress made in that space,” he said.
“We’ve obtained a collection of conferences on the finish of this on the finish of this event again in Dubai subsequent week. And I’m certain that that will likely be one of many points that will likely be raised on the within the debrief of this event.”
